James Baumgartner, Ph.D., Named CEO of Keystone Symposia, Effective July 15, 2024

SILVERTHORNE, Colo., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Symposia, a leading nonprofit organization specializing in biomedical and life sciences conferences, announces the appointment of James Baumgartner, known as Jamie, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Jamie Baumgartner brings over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors and is renowned for his strategic vision and scientific expertise. His career highlights include guiding hundreds of biotech and pharma companies to achieve significant milestones in drug discovery and development, culminating in successful IND filings and market launches. Jamie has also been instrumental in advancing natural product research and development and driving innovation across diverse therapeutic areas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jamie Baumgartner as CEO of Keystone Symposia," said Dr. Walter H. Moos, Chair of the Keystone Symposia Board of Directors. "His extensive leadership in both scientific innovation and business strategy uniquely positions him to lead our organization into its next chapter of growth and impact."

As former President and Chief Scientific Officer at Panacea Life Sciences, Jamie led initiatives from research to commercialization, advancing drug discovery and dietary supplements. Previously, as CEO of Phoenix Life Sciences and COO at Strategic Pharma Inc., Jamie drove innovation in medicine. His expertise and innovative research align seamlessly with Keystone Symposia's mission to accelerate biomedical discoveries.

"I am honored to lead Keystone Symposia, an organization renowned for its instrumental role in scientific collaboration and advancement," said Jamie Baumgartner. "Together with our exceptional team and global network of scientists, I look forward to expanding our impact, fostering interdisciplinary partnerships, and driving innovation and connection across biomedical research."

Jamie Baumgartner holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of California, Davis, and earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Washington State University. His leadership philosophy emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity in scientific endeavors.

About Keystone Symposia: Founded in 1972, Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Silverthorne, Colorado, USA. Keystone Symposia convenes approximately 50-60 open, peer-reviewed conferences annually across diverse, multidisciplinary life science topics. These conferences bridge basic and clinical research, promoting translational advances with medical impacts. With a commitment to supporting the next generation of research leaders, Keystone Symposia offers scholarships, travel awards, and career development opportunities, fostering a diverse and inclusive scientific community.

