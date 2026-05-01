JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION® ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERICAN EXPRESS AND RESY, BEGINNING WITH PRESENTING SPONSORSHIP OF THE 2026 JAMES BEARD AWARDS® CEREMONIES

Beyond the James Beard Awards, the partnership will support national events and mission-driven programming to strengthen the independent restaurant industry

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The James Beard Foundation® (JBF), the nation's leading nonprofit championing the independent restaurant industry, today announced American Express and Resy as its official credit card and reservations platform as well as presenting sponsor of the 2026 James Beard Awards®, embarking on a strategic, long-term partnership.

Beginning this month, the transformative multi-year partnership will support the James Beard Awards and comprehensive suite of James Beard Foundation flagship programs and events. The partnership is rooted in a shared belief in the power and potential of independent restaurants, and a commitment to the people who make them possible.

As presenting sponsor of the James Beard Awards—a defining authority for culinary recognition and one of most prestigious honors in American food culture—American Express and Resy will support the 2026 James Beard Awards ceremonies (Media, Impact, and Restaurant and Chef Awards) in celebrating exceptional culinary talent and achievement June 13–15 in Chicago.

Independent restaurants collectively are much more than places to eat—they are essential pillars of America's communities, economy, and culture. Both the James Beard Foundation and American Express and Resy have demonstrated track records of backing their communities and this partnership increases the impact of those efforts.

"As the James Beard Foundation enters an exciting new chapter of growth, we are excited to join forces with such a mission-aligned partner. Sharing a deep commitment to the independent restaurant industry, this relationship brings new opportunities to amplify our work and deepen our impact," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO, James Beard Foundation. "Together, we look forward to championing this vital community—celebrating culinary talent across the Awards and dining series, while advancing critical initiatives through the James Beard Foundation Institute to strengthen and sustain this industry for years to come."

"Partnering with the James Beard Foundation creates a powerful platform that expands our commitment to recognizing, uplifting and supporting the people behind America's restaurants, from decades-old institutions to the next generation of industry leaders," said Pablo Rivero, CEO of Resy and SVP, American Express Global Dining. "Through the combined expertise and resources of American Express, Resy, and the James Beard Foundation, we will create more avenues to spotlight our restaurant partners, give American Express Card Members exclusive access to JBF programs, create bespoke JBF and Resy experiences, and support the Foundation's Impact work."

The partnership extends well beyond the Awards. American Express and Resy will also serve as presenting sponsor of the James Beard Foundation's Taste America®, JBF's national culinary event series, which highlights the annual TasteTwenty cohort of "ones to watch" chefs through walk-around tastings and intimate dinners in cities across the country. Beyond these marquee programs, American Express and Resy will support the Foundation's broader programming and initiatives year-round, including collaborating on new efforts with the JBF Institute designed to elevate talent, advance training, education and advocacy, and foster connection across the independent restaurant community. The partnership will also support Platform by the James Beard Foundation, the organization's show kitchen, event, and educational space at Pier 57 in New York City. Additional details about the partnership will be shared following the conclusion of the 2026 James Beard Awards season.

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ABOUT THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION

The James Beard Foundation® (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to leading chefs and the broader culinary industry toward a new standard of excellence. Our guiding principle, Good Food for Good®, informs our vision of a vibrant, equitable, and sustainable independent restaurant industry that stands as a cornerstone of American culture, community, and economy, and drives toward a better food system. For 40 years, JBF has been instrumental in recognizing, amplifying, educating, and training the individuals who shape American food culture. Today, our mission comes to life through the prestigious James Beard Awards, industry and community-focused programming, advocacy and policy initiatives, and culinary events and partnerships nationwide—including at Platform by JBF® and the James Beard House in New York City. Learn more at jamesbeard.org, sign up for our emails, and follow @beardfoundation on social media.

ABOUT RESY

Resy is a digital dining platform that powers restaurants around the world and provides reservation booking for passionate diners. With the powerful backing of American Express, Resy has created best-in-class software that elevates dining experiences and connects restaurants to a vast network of highly engaged diners. Resy is a destination for restaurant discovery, exclusive access, original content, and chef-driven culinary events. The amazing world of restaurants is just a few taps away in the Resy app and at Resy.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations. For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com.

SOURCE James Beard Foundation