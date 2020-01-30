James Berger, Leader of Jia Law Group's Global Enforcement Practice Group, Addresses Need for Law Firms to Deliver New Types of US-China FCPA/AML Strategies

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jia Law Group ("JLG,") today announced its commencement of a key 2020 objective: bolstering its growing presence in China by empowering US and Chinese companies to navigate significant perils caused by the US-China trade war and related regulations.

Mr. Berger explained: "Since its inception, JLG has been committed to the highest ethical standards. There is no contradiction between that core principle and assisting businesses to prosper on both sides of the Pacific. Clients deserve a deeper cultural awareness and the tools necessary to proactively avoid government enforcement actions, conduct internal investigations and/or receive zealous advocacy in the face of expanded governmental pressures."

Combining legal expertise with cultural familiarity reduces compliance costs and achieves success. "Too many US firms enter the Chinese market believing they'll succeed based on reputation and experience," Mr. Berger said. "In fact, the opposite is true. Especially with compliance regimes, merely telling Chinese clients they must abide by US laws – or worse still, doing so without respecting cultural differences – raises the likelihood of non-compliance, weakens relationships and often leads to steep penalties for attorneys, clients and third parties alike."

Jason Jia, JLG's Managing Partner added: "JLG is proud to be a firm with both American and Chinese characteristics. In 2020, we'll prove how and why our duality provides clients an extra edge, minimizing downside without sacrificing access to either of the world's two largest economies."

Mr. Berger's 20 years' experience practicing white collar and cross-border law, leadership roles on political campaigns and background in public relations are major benefits when it comes to designing the state-of-the-art FCPA/AML solutions needed to realize Mr. Jia's vision. "Certainly," he points out, "there's much more to this than just being effective lawyers – We're actually counselors in the fullest sense of the word."

"Both China and the United States," Mr. Berger emphasized, "are leading the world in exciting sectors like AI, blockchain, 5G and robotics. We're seeing spectacular new opportunities every day – massive potential that shouldn't be squandered due to politics or misunderstanding. Even in the current climate, it's possible to thrive but not without a trusted ally. Being that ally is our most important mission."

