James Bond 25 filming in the Faroe Islands

TRØLLANES, Faroe Islands, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new James Bond film "No Time to Die" is likely to include scenes from the Faroe Islands. The crew is currently on Kalsoy island in the northern part of the archipelago.

The 25th installment of the franchise will feature scenes from the Faroe Islands for the first time.

Kalsoy island already looks like something out of a film set with its untouched nature, sheer cliffs, rough coastline, and winding roads and several tunnels through unbelievable mountains. The island is filled with beautiful landscapes such as Kallur Lighthouse making for picture-perfect sceneries.

It is believed that the crew has ventured to the long and narrow Kalsoy island in the Faroe Islands to film especially around the village Trøllanes, which sits in a deep valley in majestic settings. The orange helicopter used for shooting aerial scenes in the 25th James Bond movie has arrived on the scenic island Kalsoy.

