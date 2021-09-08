James Bond's DB5, From Hero Collector Books, Is the First Official History of 007's Iconic Aston Martin

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Collector Books are delighted to announced the release of James Bond's DB5, the first official in-depth history of 007's famous Aston Martin. The book will be published on September 28th to coincide with the release of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, which features the DB5 prominently.

This is the first time EON Productions, the makers of the James Bond films, have authorized an official history of this iconic car which made its debut in Goldfinger and went on to appear in eight 007 films. The book has been carefully researched in close collaboration with EON and Aston Martin and draws on both their archives. It includes storyboards, diagrams, design materials and many rare and beautiful photographs that cover every detail of the car, from over-riders to the exhaust

James Bond's DB5 has forewords by Daniel Craig, James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson, and Aston Martin's Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman.

As Reichman says, "There are no other cars that enjoy such an exciting connection to such a beloved character and I hope this book demonstrates that among all the technical and marketing data that underpins car production, and indelible truth remains: great cars are wonders to behold, blending creativity with one crucial factor: fun. Bond definitely enjoys the DB5. I hope you enjoy it too."

This beautiful coffee table book covers the entire story, starting with the Bond producers' initial letters to Aston Martin before detailing the modifications made to the car for the filming of Goldfinger, including EON's original drawings and rare pictures of the cast and crew on location in Switzerland. It goes on to explore the fascinating history of the DB5 that went on tour, and covers every subsequent appearance of the DB5 in the Bond movies, including the inside story of how it was seemingly destroyed in Skyfall before returning in triumph in No Time To Die. Its appearance in the latest Bond film is covered in depth, with unique photography and insider reports from the shoot in Matera, Italy.

Hero Collector Books, a division of Eaglemoss, is focused on publishing entertaining, in-depth books based on the world's leading film and television properties. The books are meant to shed new light on some of the world's most beloved and iconic brands. They include lavishly illustrated encyclopedias, in-depth behind the scenes books, official histories, and new and light-hearted takes on classic characters.

James Bond's DB5, written by Will Lawrence and Simon Hugo, runs 280 pages and will be priced at $49.95 in the United States and 40 British Pounds in the UK. Visit www.eaglemoss.com for additional details.

Co-author Will Lawrence is available for interviews. For additional information, review copies and author interviews, contact Ian Spelling, [email protected]; 201-391-2299.

