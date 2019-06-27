James Bostwick, Erik Peterson Named to NorCal Super Lawyers List

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson have earned national recognition for numerous record-setting results in high-profile, high-stake claims. As Partners of Bostwick & Peterson, LLP, they've helped victims and families throughout California and the U.S. secure hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation following preventable harm and losses.

Along the way, they've cultivated the respect of their peers, and have earned many professional distinctions from legal publications – including the prestigious Super Lawyers magazine.

2019 Super Lawyers

This year, Attorneys James Bostwick and Erik Peterson were again named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list – an achievement which speaks volumes about their record of success and the reputation they've earned from fellow lawyers and members of the judiciary.

Based on a propriety selection process, Super Lawyers listings are carefully curated to recognize the most accomplished attorneys. To be included in the list, candidates must be formally nominated, evaluated on over a dozen criteria of professional success, and independently reviewed by their peers. Those who make the final cut comprise just 5% of all practicing lawyers in the nation.

James Bostwick and Erik Peterson have each been named to the Super Lawyers list for more than a decade – Bostwick every year since 2004, and Peterson every year since 2006. Both attorneys have additionally earned recognition from other highly regarded attorney rating services and organizations – including the Best Lawyers in America, the Inner Circle of Advocates (limited to the top 100 plaintiffs' lawyers in the U.S.), and the California State Bar Journal.

James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson are Partners at the law firm of Bostwick & Peterson, LLP. Over several decades, they have become known for record results in complex medical malpractice, birth injury, and civil injury cases, and have secured over $750 million in compensation for clients. More information about the firm can be found at www.bostwickfirm.com.

