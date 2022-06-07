James Boyd Launches Kickstarter Campaign After his Appearance on Ben Weiss's Fox Business Show: The Billion Dollar Idea

Boyd's invention offers a method to make pooping easier

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Boyd the Inventor of The PoopSTICK, a patented device to help people ease their poop, has announced the launch of his Kickstarter campaign. Boyd's appearance on the top Fox Business Show, The Billion Dollar Idea has increased awareness for his invention.

As a person with a high risk of getting Colon Cancer, gut health has been top of mind for this entrepreneur. Studying gut health and the importance of emptying the stomach has led Boyd to find ways to poop better. Several items have been on the market, paving the way for The PoopSTICK, but they have fallen short.

The PoopSTICK is a simple device that you place your feet on. This will raise your knees above your hips, relaxing your colon, and easing your poops.

The PoopSTICK's unique design allows the device to stand off to the side when not in use. It is shoe friendly and accepts all types of footwear, or no shoes at all. The adjustable footrests makes it easy for all family members to ease their poops.

Visit The PoopSTICK at https://www.thepoopstick.com or go to their Kickstarter campaign here.

About James Boyd:

James Boyd has experienced the devastation of Colon Cancer first hand when he was young. His father and grandfather were both diagnosis with the disease. His father became a survivor but his grandfather passed away from Colon Cancer. Gut is important to Boyd as he learned how preventable and curable Colon Cancer can be. Creating The PoopSTICK is only part of his mission to reduce Colon Cancer deaths. He believes he can do this by getting people comfortable talking about poop.

