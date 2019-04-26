James Brown's 'Get On The Good Foot' To Be Released In New 2LP Vinyl Edition By Republic/UMe

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Brown's 1972 album, Get On The Good Foot, will be reissued worldwide in a new 2LP vinyl edition on June 21 by Republic/UMe. The album's title track, "Get On The Good Foot," was issued as a two-part single that topped Billboard's R&B chart at No. 1 and went to No. 18 Pop. The new edition includes art sleeves with master tape box images, and its closing track, "I Know It's True," makes its U.S. vinyl debut with this release.

