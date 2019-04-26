James Brown's 'Get On The Good Foot' To Be Released In New 2LP Vinyl Edition By Republic/UMe
Double Album's Closing Track, "I Know It's True," Makes U.S. Vinyl Release Debut
Apr 26, 2019, 10:15 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Brown's 1972 album, Get On The Good Foot, will be reissued worldwide in a new 2LP vinyl edition on June 21 by Republic/UMe. The album's title track, "Get On The Good Foot," was issued as a two-part single that topped Billboard's R&B chart at No. 1 and went to No. 18 Pop. The new edition includes art sleeves with master tape box images, and its closing track, "I Know It's True," makes its U.S. vinyl debut with this release.
In 1986, James Brown was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a charter member. A multiple GRAMMY® Award winner, Brown was honored with the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 1992, and in 2003 he received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. Brown died on Christmas Day 2006 at the age of 73.
James Brown: Get On The Good Foot [2LP vinyl]
SIDE 1
SIDE 2
1. Get On The Good Foot (Parts 1 & 2)
1. Recitation By Hank Ballard
2. The Whole World Needs Liberation
2. I Got A Bag Of My Own
3. Your Love Was Good For Me
3. Nothing Beats A Try But A Fail
4. Cold Sweat
4. Lost Someone
SIDE 3
SIDE 4
1. Funky Side Of Town
1. Ain't It A Groove
2. Please, Please
2. My Part/Make It Funky (Parts 3 & 4)
3. Dirti Harri
4. I Know It's True
