James Clark Appointed a Partner with Blumark

"We are enthusiastic about what James brings to the leadership team," said Blumark CEO Shannon Klug, ChFC®, CDFA, CLU, RHU, REBC, CASL, RICP®. "Through his commitment and outstanding performance in just three years with Blumark, he earned the opportunity to become a Partner. His skills and insight will help us continue to grow and make us a more comprehensive firm, better serving our clients."

Clark will oversee and set direction for the Blumark Investment Committee, including the Wealth Management Platform.

"Wealth management is really relationship management," Clark says. "By building relationships with our clients, we better understand their financial goals and can provide personalized advice and direction. I want our clients to be comfortable with their decisions and confident in their financial future."

Clark earned a Master's in Business Administration from the DeVos Graduate School of Management at Northwood University, and a BA in Finance from Oakland University. To expand and enhance his Wealth Management acumen, he also has earned designation as both a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®).

About Blumark

Blumark is a boutique financial and tax advisory firm offering the scope and depth of large firms but is committed to a level of personal client service that only a small company can provide. Founded in 2011, Blumark is built upon a unique approach to financial and tax planning that provides each client with a customized, year-round blueprint for financial independence. The goal is to be the client's personal CFO. The Blumark multi-disciplinary team of experts provides clients tax planning and preparation, estate and retirement planning, debt payment structuring, employee benefit review and optimization, and risk reduction/mitigation. www.blumarkadvisors.com

Securities and investment advisory services offered through FSC Securities Corporation (FSC), member FINRA, SIPC. FSC is separately owned and other entities, products or services referenced here are independent of FSC.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-clark-appointed-a-partner-with-blumark-300673926.html

SOURCE Blumark

Related Links

http://www.blumarkadvisors.com

