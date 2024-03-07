James Clark Selected as IEM's new Vice President of International Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Internal Leader Takes Helm to Drive Global Resilience

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM International, Inc., the largest consulting firm of its kind specializing in emergency management, disaster recovery, homeland security, and digital citizen services, is proud to announce the selection of IEM's James Clark as our new Vice President of International Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The leadership transition is effective immediately.

His expertise and guidance have informed countless IEM response and recovery projects. Post this James Clark, Vice President, International Homeland Security and Emergency Management, IEM

Clark, formerly IEM's Director of Response and Recovery, joined IEM in 2021. In this capacity, he directed IEM's support to state, local, tribal and territorial clients for their disaster response and recovery efforts to include federal grant programs for public assistance and hazard mitigation. Leveraging his experience working with emergency management agencies, Clark delivers expert consulting and advisory services on IEM's project work given his unique perspective. His insight has shaped the sector's goals and initiatives, expanding the firm's reach to support communities around the nation and world.

"I am honored to assume the role of Vice President of International Homeland Security and Emergency Management and am excited to continue supporting our efforts as part of IEM's executive team," stated Clark. "In my time at IEM, I've directly seen how our services aid communities during their most challenging and vulnerable times. I'm committed to working alongside IEM's extensive team of experts and professionals to build safer, more resilient communities."

The Vice President of Homeland Security and Emergency Management position was previously held by Bryan Koon. Earlier this year, Koon assumed the President and CEO position, opening his previous role to a nationwide search. Among numerous talented individuals, Clark showcased his excellence as the indisputable choice to step into the role. Having worked closely together in the past, Koon and Clark will continue their partnership to shape IEM's future.

"James' leadership has been invaluable since he joined IEM. His expertise and guidance have informed countless IEM response and recovery projects, helping to expand and improve our services and better reach communities across the nation," stated Bryan Koon, President & CEO. "I am confident that he will lead and inspire the entire team with the same passion he has already showcased and am excited to collaborate with him as we lead IEM to new heights. I have no doubt that under James' guidance, our homeland security and emergency management sector will maximize impact and expand its reach in our collective mission to build a safe, secure, and resilient world."

About Clark

Before joining IEM, Clark served in several leadership roles at Louisiana's Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). As Assistant Deputy Director of Grants and Administration, Clark managed grants and oversaw disaster consulting contracts. As Executive Officer of the Disaster Recovery Division, he led the state's disaster recovery, public assistance, and hazard mitigation programs. He also previously worked in the private sector, leading teams in national disaster recovery projects. Clark is also a decorated Army veteran and holds a degree from Louisiana State University.

About IEM

IEM: Building a safe, secure, and resilient world, one innovative solution at a time. Founded in 1985, IEM has grown to 1,100 dedicated consultants, becoming the world's largest woman- and minority-owned consulting firm. Our comprehensive services cover emergency management, homeland security, disaster and economic recovery, grants management and compliance, logistics and transportation policy and operations, infrastructure security and resilience, public health policy and operations, digital citizen services, cutting-edge national security and law enforcement technologies, and public engagement and outreach. We leverage scientific expertise, technology, and practical experience to create meaningful client outcomes. From securing crucial funding and program implementation to empowering communities, IEM is a trusted partner for government agencies and private organizations worldwide. Visit iem.com to learn more.

SOURCE IEM International, Inc.