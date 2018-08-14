James Costos, Former U.S. Ambassador to Spain, Joins TransparentBusiness Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TransparentBusiness today announced that James Costos, former U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Principality of Andorra, has joined its Board of Directors. Ambassador Costos will also become an equity investor in the company. TransparentBusiness operates a cloud-based platform which enables companies to efficiently and effectively monitor, manage and collaborate with their remote workers while completely protecting their privacy.

Ambassador James Costos

Appointed by President Barack Obama, Ambassador Costos served as U.S. Ambassador to Spain from 2103 to 2017 and the Principality of Andorra from 2014 to 2017.

"The global workforce is changing dramatically and technology is giving companies unprecedented access to the qualified talent around the world," said Ambassador Costos. "To be competitive, companies must leverage talent globally and provide efficient and effective ways for them to collaborate and be productive. This transformation is happening at a rapid pace and companies need resources that will enable them to manage their workforce wherever they are based. It is clear that TransparentBusiness provides the innovative platform that companies require to be successful in today's technology-driven world and I look forward to working with them as a member of the Board of Directors."

Currently Ambassador Costos serves on the Board of Directors of PJT Partners, an investment bank in New York and is FC Barcelona's strategic advisor in America. Before his diplomatic service, Ambassador Costos had a successful career in the retail and entertainment industries, working for HBO, TOD's and Revolution Studios. Mr. Costos is also the author of the book "El amigo americano" (The American Friend), to be released on October 4th, 2018 by Penguin Random House.

Through real-time analytics and data-driven reporting, TransparentBusiness' cloud-based platform enables companies to efficiently and effectively monitor, manage and collaborate with their remote workers while completely protecting their privacy.

"I am honored to have Ambassador Costos join our Board of Directors and look forward to his expertise as we expand through Europe and across the globe," said Silvina Moschini, co-founder and President of TransparentBusiness. "His work with entrepreneurs in Spain transformed the country's start-up culture and he has created strong relationships between the US and Spanish technology communities. This insight and experience will be invaluable to our global mission."

The appointment of Ambassador Costos follows the launch of TransparentBusiness' advertising campaign focusing on the collapse of Bitcoin and the implosion of the world's most famous cryptocurrency. More recently, EY announced a Global Cooperation with TransparentBusiness' subsidiary, SheWorks!, with the objective of creating 100,000 flexible job opportunities for women by 2020.

Other members of the Board are company's co-founders Silvina Moschini and Alex Konanykhin, as well as Kenneth Arredondo, a former President and General Manager of CA Technologies.





About TransparentBusiness

Designated by Citigroup as the "Top People Management Solution, the TransparentBusiness cloud-based platform greatly increases the productivity of remote work, protects against overbilling and provides greater collaboration among employees worldwide. It enables companies to easily monitor and coordinate a globally distributed workforce and provides real-time information on the cost and status of all tasks and projects, TransparentBusiness is an integrated partner of ADP, a technology partner of Facebook, SAP, Cisco, Google, and Microsoft and serves more than 9,000 clients in 142 countries. The Company is also creating an ecosystem of talent exchanges, including its subsidiaries SheWorks! and Yandiki, as well as private talent exchanges for companies and organizations around the world.

