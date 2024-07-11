James Dowling Joins Needham Bank as First Vice President, Director of Accounting

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank announced that James Dowling has joined the Accounting Department as First Vice President, Director of Accounting. Reporting to JP Lapointe, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Dowling will perform complex accounting duties including public reporting, strategic planning, financial analysis and improving the accounting and investments functions.

With over 15 years of accounting experience, he is bringing a wealth of knowledge to his new role. In his previous position as Vice President and Controller at Liberty Bay Credit Union, Mr. Dowling strategically collaborated with executive leadership on liquidity and asset and liability management, while leading the accounting and financial reporting functions. Prior to working at Liberty Bay Credit Union, he served as Vice President and Corporate Accounting Officer at Belmont Savings Bank.

"We are thrilled to welcome James to our team," said Mr. Lapointe. "His proven track record will help him oversee critical accounting and finance functions—optimizing our financial operations and driving strategic growth while providing the team with direction and oversight."

"I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at Needham Bank and become an integral part of the company's continued success," stated Mr. Dowling.

In addition to his extensive professional background, Mr. Dowling holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in Accounting, along with a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Supply Chain Management from Northeastern University. He also received his Certificate of Advanced Study in Management from Northeastern University. Mr. Dowling is a Certified Public Accountant and a Candidate for Certified Management Accountant. Outside of the workplace, he actively contributes to the community as a volunteer officer for the Boston Chapter of the Financial Managers Society and serves as the Chairman of the Board for the Italian Home for Children. Mr. Dowling currently resides in Beverly, MA with his wife, Anita, and dog, Griffey.

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

