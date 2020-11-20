James E. Brown of BCI Solutions, Inc. Named Lifetime Achievement Award Winner at Indiana Manufacturers Association's 2020 Hall of Fame and Manufacturing Excellence Awards Virtual Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James E. Brown, Chairman of the Board of BCI Solutions, Inc., based in Bremen, Indiana, was named the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner as part of the Indiana Manufacturers Association's (IMA) annual Hall of Fame Inductions and Manufacturing Excellence Awards event held today. Past events have been held live in Indianapolis; but due to the ongoing pandemic, the awards were transitioned to a virtual format this year.

Companies and individuals receiving the Manufacturing Excellence Awards were chosen from nominations submitted by peers in the manufacturing community. These awards serve to recognize the commitment, dedication to excellence, and outstanding actions of those selected.

James E. Brown officially began his career at (then) Bremen Castings, Inc. as a Foundry Metallurgist in 1977, after graduating with an Associates' Degree in 1973 from Vincennes University and with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from Purdue University in 1977. He and his lovely wife Maryln celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in July 2020.

Mr. Brown served as Vice President of Bremen Castings, Inc., from 1984-1987, as President from 1988-2005; as CEO from 1987 to 2020 (during our rebranding); and as Chairman of the Board from 2012 to Present. Mr. Brown dedicated his career to the success of Bremen Castings, Inc. and now BCI Solutions, Inc. James E. Brown remains Chairman of the Board.

Under his thoughtful leadership, BCI Solutions, Inc. and our 250 employees provided parts to the U.S. Military, Agriculture, Automotive, Truck, Lawn & Garden and Healthcare industries, and worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to ensure the critical government infrastructure we support stays strong. As an essential business, BCI Solutions was able to adjust and be flexible to new policies and procedures to guarantee the safety and wellness of our team members, our customers and vendors.

"The goal of the IMA Manufacturing Excellence Awards is to celebrate and recognize the positive achievements made by Indiana manufacturing companies, and to honor their contributions in furthering manufacturing in Indiana," said IMA President and CEO Brian Burton. "Additionally, the awards help bring attention to our industry and spark creativity through a sharing of ideas among manufacturers in our state."

Indiana manufacturing continues to be one of the highest paying industry sectors in the state, and accounts for nearly 30% of Indiana's total GDP. As the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation, Indiana is the number-one wage payer and employer of Hoosiers.

