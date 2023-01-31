James E. Southerland, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GREENSBORO, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James E. Southerland, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the medical field.

James E. Southerland, MD

Dr. Southerland earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Paine College in Augusta, GA in 1977. He completed a Medical Degree at the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine in 1981. The doctor finished residency in family practice at Floyd Medical Center. He is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). According to Dr. Southerland, the ABFM is a non-profit medical organization that certifies American physicians who uphold the high standards of patient care in Family Medicine and its sub-specialties.

Dr Southerland, MD, has served in Augusta, GA during his 34 years of practice. He works with various common and complex issues and often treats diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, and other chronic illnesses. Dr. Southerland has worked in private practice and currently treats patients at Lake Oconee Regional Primary & Urgent Care Center. He previously worked as a physician at Tendercare.

Dr. Southerland began working at Lake Oconee Regional Primary & Urgent Care Center in 2018. He treats patients in Putnam County and the surrounding area. As a family physician, Dr. Southerland is often the first doctor his patients see when seeking treatment. He provides comprehensive primary care at a facility that offers x-ray and laboratory services. Dr. Southerland notes that he is intentional about treating every patient with high-quality healthcare and the most advanced technology available to ensure the best outcome possible. Lake Oconee Regional Primary & Urgent Care Center is open seven days per week.

The doctor is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and was recently elected President of the Green County Board of Health after serving for twenty years on the Board of Directors. He was an active participant in the Preceptorship Program at Mercer Medical School in Macon, GA, and the Physician's Assistant Program at the Emory School of Medicine located in Atlanta, GA.

Dr. Southerland received numerous local honorary awards to acknowledge his outstanding dedication and service to his community over his three-decade-long career. He was also featured in a profile by IssueWire in 2022.

He would like to dedicate this honor in loving memory of his parents, Lucy Mae Southerland and Carl Southerland. He would also like to thank his entire family for their support. Dr. Southerland is additionally grateful to his mentors, Bill H. Rhodes, MD; Lee Parker, MD; and David Thornton, MD.

For more information, visit https://www.lakeoconeeurgentcare.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who