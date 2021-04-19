James Gavin Earns Endorsement of Pennsylvania State Troopers Lodge, Fraternal Order of Police and Countless Other Law Enforcement Officials

WYOMISSING, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than thirty-two years of legal and trial experience, James Gavin is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Berks County because Integrity & Experience Matter. In a testament to Gavin's integrity and experience, he earned the endorsement of the Philip C. Melley Memorial Lodge #65 of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association representing over 600 current and former Pennsylvania State Police Officers from Berks County, Schuylkill County and Lebanon County. He has also been endorsed by the Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police representing police officers throughout Pennsylvania, Le-Hampton Lodge 35 of the Fraternal Order of Police and Berks County Lodge 71 of the Fraternal Order of Police. This comes on the heels of earning the endorsement of Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

James Gavin said, "The men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect the rights, privileges, and interests of our communities, our families and our children. I am honored and humbled that the members of both statewide and local law enforcement have confidence in my ability to perform the incredibly important job of being a Judge of the Court of Common Pleas."

Gavin intends to bring his lengthy experience as an attorney and counselor at law to the Court of Common Pleas and will serve the community with honor and distinction. He possesses all of the qualities necessary to serve the people of Berks County.

Gavin began his career as an assistant district attorney where he prosecuted literally hundreds of cases. At the time of his departure, he held the position of Chief of Trials.

While in private practice as a partner in the Wyomissing law firm of Masano Bradley, Gavin's experience expanded exponentially. He remains grounded in a litigation practice, handling all types of cases throughout Pennsylvania. He also a broad appellate practice with cases in the Pennsylvania Superior Court, Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the United States Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Additionally, he has litigated cases before various state and federal agencies including the labor relations boards, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In May of 2021, Gavin will celebrate his thirty-first wedding anniversary with his wife, Ruth. Gavin and his wife have three daughters. In the fall of 2019, they welcomed their first grandchild to their family.

