James Gifas Joins First Horizon Bank as Senior Vice President, Deputy Head of Treasury Management

MEMPHIS, Tenn. , May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today James Gifas has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Deputy Head of Treasury Management.

James Gifas - Senior Vice President, Deputy Head of Treasury Management

Gifas, a banking veteran with more than 30 years of industry experience, will be based out of First Horizon's Charlotte, NC office. His most recent role was with First National Bank Corporation as its Head of Treasury Management, Merchant and Card Solutions. He previously held Treasury Management leadership positions at CIT Group (now First Citizens Bank), M&T Bank, Citizens Bank and Citibank.

"We are pleased to welcome Jim to First Horizon," said Anthony Restel, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer for First Horizon Bank. "His deep expertise in Treasury Management, Merchant and Card Solutions and his growth mindset will help us accelerate innovation while delivering client-first solutions and technology that help businesses thrive in the communities we serve."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank