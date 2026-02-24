James Gitkin Named Top-Rated Florida Personal Injury Attorney by Super Lawyers 2019-2026

James P. Gitkin, co-founder and partner at Salpeter Gitkin, LLP, has earned a place on the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2019–2026, an honor that reflects nearly two decades of dedicated advocacy for injured individuals across Hollywood, Florida and throughout South Florida. The Super Lawyers selection process is a strict, peer-influenced and research-driven system that honors only the top 5% of attorneys in each state each year. This recognition builds upon Mr. Gitkin's earlier distinction as a Rising Star from 2010 to 2015, demonstrating a sustained career of high achievement spanning more than fifteen years of peer-recognized legal excellence in Florida personal injury law.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are absolutely trial lawyers, but we always want our clients to fully understand their circumstances so they can make real-time choices in the real world," said Mr. Gitkin. "Our goal is to make the law manageable for our clients. We never want them to feel intimidated, we want them to feel confident making the decisions that are best for them and their families."

Comprehensive Personal Injury Representation Across South Florida

Since co-founding Salpeter Gitkin , LLP in 2008, Mr. Gitkin has managed the firm's Personal Injury Department and aided South Florida residents involved in automobile and auto accidents. Mr. Gitkin brings the experience and tenacity that complex Florida car accident cases demand from establishing liability and negotiating with insurers to taking cases to trial when necessary. That trial-ready approach, recognized year after year by Super Lawyers since 2019 , is what sets his representation apart for Floridians in need. The specialized expertise that earned Mr. Gitkin his Super Lawyers recognition is perhaps nowhere more critical than in cruise ship injury cases.

Cruise Ship Accident Claims at Port Everglades

South Florida's proximity to Port Everglades means cruise ship injuries are a significant and often misunderstood area of personal injury law in this region. Unlike standard tort claims, these cases fall under federal admiralty law and vessel owners can be held liable for passenger injuries caused by negligence, manning failures, or known vessel defects. Whether an injury occurs while boarding, during the voyage, or disembarking, the procedural rules differ substantially from typical personal injury claims. Cruise passengers should preserve all documentation, including their ticket contract, as many cruise lines require cases to be filed in specific federal courts. Working with a Super Lawyers-recognized cruise ship accident attorney from the outset is essential to a positive outcome. Mr Gitkin and the attorneys at Salpeter Gitkin, LLP represents injured individuals across Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, and South Florida in personal injury matters ranging from car accidents and premises liability to complex federal maritime claims. To learn more about the firm visit salpetergitkin.com .

Salpeter Gitkin, LLP is a Hollywood/Fort Lauderdale based law firm representing clients in business law, real estate matters, and personal injury and accident cases throughout South Florida. With decades of combined experience and tens of millions of dollars recovered on behalf of clients, the firm is known for its aggressive, results-driven advocacy balanced with a personalized, hands-on approach. The attorneys at Salpeter Gitkin prepare every case as if it will go to trial, leveraging a scalable team and trusted experts when necessary while ensuring each client receives individualized attention. From complex business disputes and real estate litigation to serious injury and negligence claims, the firm is committed to holding responsible parties accountable and pursuing full and fair compensation for damages such as medical expenses, property loss, and pain and suffering. The firm serves clients from its Hollywood/Fort Lauderdale office located at 3864 Sheridan Street, Hollywood, Florida 33021, and Miami Office, 800 Brickell Avenue, 4th Floor, Miami, FL 33131. They can be reached at (954) 467-8622 for consultation.

