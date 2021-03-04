James Goldfinger Joins the PepUp Tech Board

"We'll provide content for their online learning system and offer mentorship to their graduates," says Goldfinger. "Graduates can turn to an experienced mentor from CT which will help them be more successful in their careers and provide confidence to prospective employers.

"I also hope to support the organization in establishing and driving new funding sources," he continues. "PepUp Tech was largely dependent on live events for fundraising in the past, so this new focus is critical given the negative impact of the pandemic."

Says Selina Suarez, Executive Director at PepUp Tech, "We're glad to be able to leverage the financial support of Customertimes, but more importantly, we welcome Jim's guidance and the experience of his team. With this extended network, our students will have greater opportunities to learn, which translates to greater opportunities for future employment."

Goldfinger hopes similar organizations will join him in partnering with PepUp Tech. "Salesforce recently introduced the Lead program for Equality and Sustainable Development, which gives partner weighting around these initiatives," he says. "I can think of no better organization than PepUp Tech for a Salesforce partner to work with in order to align their company with this initiative. They can volunteer hours as mentors, hire their diverse graduates, or provide funding for an incredibly worthy Salesforce-oriented cause."

Get involved on their site, and join Customertimes in working with this impactful group.

Additional Resources

Follow Customertimes on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/customertimes/

Follow Customertimes on Twitter: https://twitter.com/customertimes

Follow PepUp Tech on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pepuptech/

Follow PepUp Tech on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pepuptech?lang=en

About Customertimes

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1000+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

About PepUp Tech

PepUp Tech is a non-profit that gives motivated, underserved students the access, skills, mentors, and confidence needed to begin careers in tech and help diversify the industry. They offer an intensive ten-week Salesforce Academy training designed to train students for careers in the fast-growing Salesforce ecosystem. Students have access to top notch training, industry professionals, and workforce placement services. For more information, visit pepuptech.org.

CONTACT: Val Tika, [email protected]

SOURCE Customertimes Corp