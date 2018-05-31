James Goodnow Joins Make-A-Wish® Arizona Board of Directors

"We are excited to welcome James to our diverse roster of individuals helping our chapter and our future wish kids as we work toward our vision of granting every eligible wish in Arizona," said Elizabeth Reich, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Arizona. "Our current Board of Directors is excited to work with James and seven additional leaders who have elected to give their time and energy to grant wishes right here in Arizona."

Make-A-Wish Arizona's Board of Directors has been key in growing the number of wishes the chapter can grant by three to five percent annually over the past five years. The chapter has a goal to grant 400 wishes this fiscal year.

"As a father of two small children, I am deeply moved by the work everyone at Make-A-Wish Arizona does to support the wishes of children diagnosed with critical illnesses," states Goodnow. "Being a native Arizonan, I am particularly proud to be part of the founding chapter of Make-A-Wish, where the Make-A-Wish mission was born nearly 30 years ago."

About Fennemore Craig

Fennemore Craig is a full service law firm for business with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Nogales, Denver, Las Vegas and Reno. For more information, visit www.fennemorecraig.com.

About Make-A-Wish® Arizona

Make-A-Wish® Arizona is the founding chapter of Make-A-Wish®, the world's largest wish granting organization which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. With the help of generous donors, Make-A-Wish Arizona grants more than 400 wishes annually. For more information, visit www.arizona.wish.org to discover how you can transform lives, one wish at a time.

