James Gorman Named Winner in Top Global CISOs for 2023 by Cyber Defense Magazine during CyberDefenseCon 2023

James Gorman Won the Title Top Global CISO for 2023 in Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th Annual Awards

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELASTIO, a leader in data resilience for cloud workloads, today announced that our Chief Information Security Officer, James Gorman, has been named a winner in the Top Global CISOs Awards for 2023, sponsored annually by Cyber Defense Magazine.

James Gorman Named Winner in Top Global CISOs for 2023 by Cyber Defense Magazine

James Gorman competed against thousands of candidates for this prestigious award. Judges look at these candidates, searching for the most innovative, with unparalleled success in communicating with their boards and senior-level executives, detecting and stopping breaches and data loss, complying with regulations, and building powerful risk reduction programs for their organizations.

Chief Information Security Officers are the first responders of cyberspace and deserve to be recognized for their tremendous achievements as they fend off cyber criminals, cyber terrorists, malicious insiders, and nation-state-sponsored attacks. For years, they have been considered operating cost centers while helping corporations avert disasters that could put them out of business. They work tirelessly to allow companies to grow, expand, and increase potential profits by managing and mitigating significant risks and regulatory compliance issues daily.

"We're pleased to name James Gorman as a winner among a small, elite group of information security professionals of our Top Global CISOs Awards for 2023 celebrating with them at CyberDefenseCon 2023, https://www.cisoconference.com," said Gary Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, "with the full list of winners, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/."

"James is a key contributor to Elastio's customer mission of detecting and precisely identifying ransomware in data and assuring rapid post-attack recovery.", said Najaf Husain, CEO Elastio. "We are thrilled to see James Gorman honored in the community for his exceptional leadership in cybersecurity."

About Elastio

Elastio detects and precisely identifies ransomware in your data and assures rapid post-attack recovery. Our data resilience platform protects against cyber attacks when traditional cloud security measures fail.

Elastio's agentless deep file inspection continuously monitors business-critical data to identify threats and enable quick response to compromises and infected files. Elastio provides best-in-class application protection and recovery and delivers immediate time-to-value. For more information, visit www.elastio.com.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/. To see the complete list of winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2023 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

For Media Inquiries:

Elastio Inquires:

Contact: Laurel Ackerman, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.elastio.com

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive Email: [email protected] Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468 International: 1-646-586-9545 Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

SOURCE Elastio