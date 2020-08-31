James Green joins The Chartis Group as a Director in the Firm's Revenue Cycle Practice

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce James Green has joined the firm as a Director in the firm's Revenue Cycle practice.

Mr. Green has more than 25 years of experience leading and advising hospitals and health systems through the entirety of the revenue cycle: improving financial performance, reducing cost to collect and enhancing operations. His consulting skill set includes business development, client and thought leadership development, and team development.

"James' experience and leadership will be a tremendous asset to our growing Revenue Cycle practice," said Kevin Ormand, Director and Revenue Cycle Practice Leader. "As health systems look to recover from the financial pressures created by COVID-19, they are increasingly looking to Revenue Cycle as an opportunity to drive financial improvement."

Prior to joining Chartis, James was Vice President & Managing Partner at Optum. He also spent nearly 20 years with The Advisory Board, where he led its national Revenue Cycle practice and served over 300 clients during his tenure. Early in his career, James worked for CSC Health Care Group/APM Management Consultants.

James received his MBA from the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business and his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Michigan.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

