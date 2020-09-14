James H. Auerbach, MD, PC Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Santa Fe, New Mexico through its partnership with James H. Auerbach, MD, PC. The practice has a long-established reputation of providing high quality dermatology services to patients in the greater Santa Fe area with its two physicians, Dr. James Auerbach and Dr. David Jaffe.

Dr. Auerbach is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at the University of Southern California School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Southern California Medical Center. Dr. Jaffe is also a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Dr. Auerbach commented, "My staff, Dr. Jaffe and I are excited to join Epiphany. Epiphany has been committed to the Santa Fe market for several years and with high patient satisfaction. It has invested significant resources into supporting practices in underserved regions so that patients can have access to affordable specialized care for their skin. Further, Epiphany is focused on maintaining high standards of care company-wide, so that the dermatologic care is excellent at all of their locations."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Auerbach, Dr. Jaffe, and their exceptional team join Epiphany on our quest to build a special company. Through our interactions with Dr. Auerbach and Dr. Jaffe, we were pleased to learn they are as committed as we are to making clinical excellence accessible across Northern New Mexico. This is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the Santa Fe market."

Through this partnership, Dr. Auerbach, Dr. Jaffe and their team gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services.

Mr. Pusta further commented that, "Despite unprecedented COVID-related challenges in healthcare and the broader economy, we remain fully committed to investing in our growth and are well-funded to do so. Since inception, we have grown the right way, with a common-sense focus on sound operations and true integration, so that we can truly support our dermatologists and share the best practices that each partner brings to Epiphany. That approach has allowed us to collaboratively manage COVID-related challenges more safely and soundly. Likewise, our approach has resulted in a secure financial profile, which allows us to weather the economic storm so that we are there for our patients and partners well into the future."

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 52 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

