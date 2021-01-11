James H. Stewart is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired to pursue a career in healthcare from a young age, Mr. Stewart achieved a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1964 and became a registered pharmacist that same year. His distinguished career began as a Practicing Pharmacist in Massachusetts where he spent 11 years in various practice sites including owning a Pharmacy.



(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Throughout the years, Mr. Stewart gained valuable experience in Drug Utilization Review, Auditing and Provider Relations, on staff with the Paid Prescription, a pioneer in the Pre-Paid Prescription Benefit Card and Claims Processing field. After the first decade of his career, he joined Pilgrim Health Applications as Director of professional relations in 1974. From 1978 to 1984, Mr. Stewart went on to work for the Massachusetts State Pharmaceutical Association as executive director. To further his professional development, Mr. Stewart obtained his Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University in 1988.



In 1988, Mr. Stewart established a West Coast Office for a Search firm that was based in New Jersey. In 1991, he spearheaded The Stewart Group, an executive, professional, and technical search service that specializes in recruiting highly experienced professionals in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, telecom, finance, information technology, managed markets, healthcare, hospitals and research organizations. Late in 1992, as presidency and managing director, he moved the firm to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and incorporated it as The Stewart Search Group, Inc. In 1996, The Stewart Group added two additional business units, HR Outsourcing and an Outplacement business.



Active in his field, Mr. Stewart was Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Pharmaceutical Association. There, he was completely responsible for all aspects of the Association's business, including administering the insurance programs. He was also the registered lobbyist for the organization. A fellow of the American College of Apothecaries, Mr. Stewart maintains memberships with the American Pharmaceutical Association, Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals and California Association of Personnel Consultants.



Mr. Stewart dedicates this honorable recognition to his son and business partner, Brian James Stewart.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

