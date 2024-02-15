JAMES HARDIE AND HOVER HAVE JOINED FORCES TO DELIVER AN INNOVATIVE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE TO VISUALIZE AND SCOPE HOME EXTERIORS

Homeowners and trade professionals can now envision design possibilities and accurately scope every Hardie® siding and trim project

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc. (James Hardie), a global leader in exterior building products, and Hover, the technology company that transforms smartphone photos and blueprint designs of any property into a digital 3D model, have joined forces to make Hover® Design Studio available to homeowners on JamesHardie.com. This first-of-its-kind exterior home design mobile app transforms the home improvement journey by empowering homeowners to effortlessly design their exterior re-side project and communicate their vision to a trade professional.

"Choosing the right style and color has always been one of the most difficult steps in the exterior home improvement process. We know that homeowners who have been given the opportunity to visualize designs on their home's actual exterior are better positioned to move forward with this purchase when they speak to a contractor. We are thrilled to be able to make this unique and powerful tool available to help simplify this experience," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie, North America.

The launch of Hover® Design Studio on JamesHardie.com complements the trade pro version of the application, Hover® Design Pro, which saves the construction professional time and money by providing complete measurements, collaborative design tools, and detailed material takeoffs.

"At Hover, our mission is to make the homeowner journey easy, transparent, and fun. We are dedicated to crafting a product that ensures all home improvement decisions are made with confidence," said A.J. Altman, Founder and CEO of Hover. "We're excited to work with James Hardie, an iconic brand in home improvement, to further that commitment with a quick and simple experience, and ultimately, help bring homeowners' design visions to life."

Visit JamesHardie.com/design-studio to access Hover® Design Studio and experience the future of exterior home visualization.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in home building products. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 5,000 employees worldwide.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

Hover

Hover brings a transformative digital experience to the built world. With a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates home project costs all in one place, Hover drives workflow efficiencies for contractors and enables a faster, simpler, and more transparent experience for homeowners. Providing stunningly easy-to-use 3D visualizations, complete measurements, and precise project estimates, Hover offers contractors solutions and customizable automation for any exterior trade, job type, or team.

Over 300,000 contractors and home improvement professionals have captured a property using Hover. Over five million properties and 15 billion square feet of roofing have been modeled using Hover's technology. For more information, visit hover.to .

