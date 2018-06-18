James Hardie Announces Changes to Distribution Partnerships in Michigan

James Hardie and its distribution partners are committed to providing a high level of service and support to building materials dealers and their customers. Please reach out to the appropriate distribution partner with questions about delivery schedules and product availability:

Weekes Forest Products

Boise Cascade 5528 Rusche Dr. NW

36199 E. Michigan Avenue Comstock Park, MI 49321

Wayne, MI 48184 http://www.weekesforest.com/

http://www.bc.com/ (616) 647-9004

(734) 595-6196

In the Michigan market, look to Weekes Forest Products & Boise Cascade for a complete line of James Hardie® products including HardiePlank® lap siding, HardiePanel® vertical siding, HardieShingle® siding, HardieSoffit® panels, and HardieTrim® boards. All products are available with ColorPlus® Technology for a variety of design options through numerous colors and textures. James Hardie siding products are also backed by one of the strongest warranties in the industry.

The James Hardie product portfolio also includes HardieBacker® cement board, the #1 selling brand of backer board.

About James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the global leader in fiber cement technology and has been furthering founder James Hardie's innovative, entrepreneurial legacy around the world for more than 125 years. It invented fiber cement siding products in the early 1980s as a durable, lower-maintenance alternative to wood and vinyl. Its products combine innovation and versatility to offer a variety of design possibilities, matched with specific performance attributes relative to the climate where the product is being used. Currently installed on more than 8 million homes in North America, James Hardie has earned a favorable reputation within the industry and has been specified in some of the country's most prestigious projects. For more information about James Hardie visit www.jameshardie.com.

