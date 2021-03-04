James Hardie Building Products Earns Prestigious 'Vendor of the Year' Award from Lansing Building Products

CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products, a subsidiary of James Hardie Industries, the world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, has earned the 2020 Vendor of the Year award from Lansing Building Products.

The award is the highest possible honor the company can bestow on a vendor partner. Selection of the winner is heavily based on feedback from the company's regional branch and regional managers as well as input from its executive leadership team.

"It is well known that Lansing feels our partners and preferred vendors are critical assets that help make the entire Lansing team the premier industry source for exterior building products," said Kevin Kuchem, Lansing's senior vice president of merchandising. "Over the past few years James Hardie has become one of our strongest partners, outperforming all other Lansing vendors in 2020."

The recognition comes as James Hardie continues to fortify the pillars of its global transformation, a process that started just two years ago, but has already yielded cost savings, production efficiencies, and revenue growth.

"Our relentless commitment to delivering value to our customers is at the forefront of our transformation, and we're grateful that Lansing chose us to receive this award," said Johnny Cope, vice president of sales for James Hardie. "We're proud of the collaboration and partnership that we have built with Lansing. It has made both organizations stronger and we look forward to continued growth in 2021 and beyond."

In presenting the award to James Hardie, Lansing enumerated the many factors that went into its decision:

A remarkable cultural transformation, which is being led by a strong management team.

Successful navigation of the challenges brought by the global pandemic, resulting in exceptional and uninterrupted service.

Sharing significant market knowledge that helped drive new incremental business for Lansing .

Superior strategic planning and execution with members of James Hardie's commercial organization to help Lansing grow sales and gain category market share.

"To date we've delivered robust results. I'm excited to see how much more we can accomplish," said Sean Gadd, chief commercial officer for James Hardie. "2020 was a challenging year, but Lansing and James Hardie worked together to achieve sales growth that we've never seen before. I have no doubt we will achieve similar success this year and beyond, as we continue to integrate and strengthen our partnership while creating demand with a focus on the consumer, celebrating endless design possibilities and long lasting beauty."

About James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie Industries is the world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions. The company empowers homeowners and building professionals alike to achieve the home of their dreams with premium quality solutions that enable endless possibilities for design and aesthetics, while also delivering trusted protection and long-lasting beauty. Key to this effort is James Hardie's dedication to its customers, market driven innovation, an inclusive and empowering company culture, and an unwavering commitment to its Zero Harm safety initiative. For more information about James Hardie visit www.jameshardie.com.

About Lansing Building Products

Lansing Building Products (www.lansingbp.com) is a wholesale distributor that supplies exterior building products to professional contractors throughout the United States. Lansing is a certified "Great Places to Work" company with a mission of providing respect, service, and excellence to associates and customers. The company is headquartered in Richmond, VA, and operates a network of 113 branches across 35 states.

