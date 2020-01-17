James Hardie Building Products Inc. Highlights Dream Collection and Latest in Innovation

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc., the world leader in fiber cement technology and exterior design options, will showcase its innovative product offerings, including James Hardie's Dream Collection™ products which provide builders, contractors and consumers the ability to select from over 700 ColorPlus® Technology finishes, at this year's International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, January 21-23.

"The Dream Collection products, backed by the uncompromising performance of James Hardie's ColorPlus Technology finishes, are just one example of our continued commitment to providing the market and our customers endless design choice paired with long-term performance," said Sean Gadd, chief commercial officer for James Hardie Building Products. "As the industry leader in fiber cement products, we bridge the gap between protection and design versatility all while helping our customers by providing unparalleled programs."

The 700+ colors offered in the Dream Collection products are available in a wide range of product profiles, sizes and textures, offering the best in enduring beauty and design options on the market. The entire collection comes with James Hardie's proprietary ColorPlus Technology finishes. This technology helps customers choose color with confidence by providing a beautiful, consistent coating that resists fading, discoloration, chipping and cracking and is backed by a 15-year limited warranty.

Experience James Hardie design leadership and product performance at IBS booths C2529, N763 and P22, January 21-23 in Las Vegas. In addition to the James Hardie Dream Collection, visitors can also learn more about the company's other latest fiber cement product innovations and global offerings:

HardieBacker ® Cement Board with HydroDefense™ Technology – HardieBacker Cement Board with HydroDefense Technology provides everything you've come to expect from the most preferred brand of backer board – unmatched strength, ease of use, and excellent tile adhesion – now with a waterproof composition throughout the board. Passing ANSI A118.10 for waterproofness, HardieBacker Cement Board with HydroDefense Technology has been engineered to help protect tile installations in kitchens and bathrooms from moisture penetration and is a finalist for the Best Kitchen and Bath Award at IBS 2020.

– HardieBacker Cement Board with HydroDefense Technology provides everything you've come to expect from the most preferred brand of backer board – unmatched strength, ease of use, and excellent tile adhesion – now with a waterproof composition throughout the board. Passing ANSI A118.10 for waterproofness, HardieBacker Cement Board with HydroDefense Technology has been engineered to help protect tile installations in kitchens and bathrooms from moisture penetration and is a finalist for the Best Kitchen and Bath Award at IBS 2020. HardieSoffit ® VentedPlus™ Panels – With their uniquely shaped vents, HardieSoffit VentedPlus panels maximize ventilation where limited soffit space is available due to building design or lot line restrictions while restricting bees and other critters from getting in.

– With their uniquely shaped vents, HardieSoffit VentedPlus panels maximize ventilation where limited soffit space is available due to building design or lot line restrictions while restricting bees and other critters from getting in. Artisan ® Shingle – The latest addition to the Aspyre Collection by James Hardie™ captures the natural look of cedar shingles while delivering the uncompromising performance of James Hardie fiber cement. Coming soon in both primed and with ColorPlus ® Technology blends, the subtle two-toned look mirrors how paint appears on cedar siding over time, creating an authentic look.

– The latest addition to the Aspyre Collection by James Hardie™ captures the natural look of cedar shingles while delivering the uncompromising performance of fiber cement. Coming soon in both primed and with ColorPlus Technology blends, the subtle two-toned look mirrors how paint appears on cedar siding over time, creating an authentic look. Global Offerings: James Hardie is the inventor of and foremost world leader in modern fiber cement technology, as well as a market leader in Europe for fiber gypsum products. At their IBS booth C2529, James Hardie will also showcase global products from Europe (Aestuver® TX, Fermacell® fiber gypsum boards & flooring, HardiePanel® cladding and HardieWindbreaker™ sheathing board) and Asia-Pacific (RAB™ board, EasyTex™ panel and ExoTec™ Vero™ panel).

About James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the global leader in fiber cement technology, and has been furthering founder James Hardie's innovative, entrepreneurial legacy around the world for more than 125 years. The brand invented fiber cement siding products in the early 1980s as a durable, low-maintenance alternative to wood and vinyl. James Hardie products combine innovation and versatility to offer a variety of design possibilities, matched with specific performance attributes relative to the climate where the product is being used. Currently installed on more than eight million homes in North America**, James Hardie has earned a favorable reputation within the industry and has been specified in some of the country's most prestigious projects. In addition to James Hardie's contribution to the building industry, the company has also been nationally recognized for its philanthropy and is the winner of the 2020 Crystal Vision Award, presented by World Vision. For more information, visit jameshardie.com.

**Estimate based on sales volume and average house size.

