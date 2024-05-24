James Horne Law Campaign Offering a Free Ride in Lakewood Ranch for Those Who Plan to Drink This Holiday

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help people stay safe this Memorial Day, James Horne Law is happy to announce a Sober Rides Campaign. If individuals decide to celebrate this holiday by drinking, the firm will reimburse them for any ride they take to a safe destination, whether that is a taxi or rideshare service. The goal of this campaign is to help reduce the risk of drunk driving accidents in Lakewood Ranch and the surrounding area.

Florida Drunk Driving Statistics

When it comes to drunk driving, Florida has some troubling statistics. According to data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) , there were 5,050 crashes involving alcohol impairment in 2023.

The outlook for Lakewood Ranch and surrounding areas in Sarasota County doesn't look much better. In 2023, the county had 148 alcohol-related crashes, causing six fatalities and 66 injuries. Drunk driving accidents were highest during holidays, such as Memorial Day.

How to Get a Free Ride in Lakewood Ranch

Participating in the Sober Rides Campaign is simple. If individuals go out over Memorial Day and drink, they simply take a ride with a taxi or rideshare to a safe destination within or near Lakewood Ranch, FL. Next, they should take a screenshot of their receipt and email it along with their photo ID and mailing address to [email protected] .

Eligible rides must be taken on May 27th, 2024. Keep in mind that these rules and regulations also apply:

Ride must begin or end in Lakewood Ranch, FL , or a surrounding area;

, or a surrounding area; Maximum reimbursement is $30 including tip ;

; Participant must be 21 years of age or older;

Reimbursement limited to the first 25 submissions ; and

; and Requests must be submitted within 7 days after the holiday.

If there are any questions about the Memorial Day free ride program , please contact the firm for more information.

About James Horne Law:

