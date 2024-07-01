James Horne Law Campaign Offering a Free Ride in Lakewood Ranch for Those Who Plan to Drink This Holiday

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help people stay safe this July 4th, James Horne Law is happy to announce a Sober Rides Campaign. If individuals decide to celebrate this holiday by drinking, the firm will reimburse them for any ride they take to a safe destination, whether that is a taxi or rideshare service. The goal of this campaign is to help reduce the risk of drunk driving accidents in Lakewood Ranch and the surrounding area.

Florida Drunk Driving Statistics

When it comes to drunk driving, Florida has some troubling statistics. According to data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), there were 5,071 crashes involving alcohol impairment in 2023. While these types of accidents account for only around 1% of all crashes, they cause around 15% of all accident fatalities in the state.

The outlook for Lakewood Ranch and surrounding areas in Sarasota County doesn't look much better. In 2023, the county had 148 alcohol-related crashes, causing 6 fatalities and 66 injuries. Drunk driving accidents were highest during holidays, such as July 4th.

How to Get a Free Ride in Lakewood Ranch

Participating in the Sober Rides Campaign is very simple. If individuals go out and drink, they simply take a ride with a taxi or rideshare to a safe destination within or near Lakewood Ranch, FL. Next, they should take a screenshot of their receipt and email it along with their photo ID and mailing address to [email protected].

Eligible rides must be taken from 8 PM on July 3, 2024 until 10 AM on July 5, 2024. Keep in mind that these rules and regulations also apply:

Ride must begin or end in Lakewood Ranch, FL , or a surrounding area;

, or a surrounding area; Maximum reimbursement is $30 including tip;

including tip; Participant must be 21 years of age or older;

Reimbursement limited to the first 25 submissions; and

Requests must be submitted within 7 days of the holiday.

If there are any questions about the July 4th free ride program, please contact James Horne Law for more information.

