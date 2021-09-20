James J. Cannon Joins AM General as Chief Executive Officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM General is pleased to announce the appointment of James J. (Jim) Cannon as Chief Executive Officer effective today. Jim most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of FLIR Systems, a publicly traded manufacturer of sensors and unmanned systems for military and industrial customers, through a period of strategic transformation and ultimate sale to Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Jim previously served in leadership roles at Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. and Eaton Corporation. Jim served in the U.S. Army for over a decade, including in Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, and peace enforcement operations in Bosnia. Jim has an impressive proven track record of demonstrating strong leadership and successfully growing businesses.

"I'm honored to join AM General, a company with such a proud legacy. It is a privilege to be in a position to serve the best customers in the world, the American military and our Allies globally," Jim said.

Today marks R. Andy Hove's last day with AM General. The company thanks Andy for his five years of service with AM General and his significant contributions to the organization.

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing, and logistics support of military grade tactical vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com .

