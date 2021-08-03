James J. Forese Joins Wild Card Sports Advisory Board

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hank Werronen, President and Co-Founder of Wild Card Sports announced today that James J. Forese, past Vice President and Controller of IBM, has joined the company's Advisory Board.

"Jim Forese brings vast experience and demonstrated success as an executive with IBM and as an advisor to private companies with HCI Equity Partners," said Hank Werronen. "His financial expertise and audit committee experience are a valuable asset to our company, our investors and partners as we bring our new reality sports game to the marketplace."

In addition to serving as Vice President of Finance and Controller at IBM, Forese was the Chairman of IBM Credit Corporation. Before joining HCI Equity Partners in 2003, he was the President and CEO of IKON Office Solutions.

During his fifteen years with HCI Equity Partners, he was a director of Anheuser-Busch, Progressive Waste Solutions, SFN Group and many other private companies. He was also formerly a director of Lexmark International, NUI Corporation, Southeast Bank Corporation, Unisource Worldwide and American Management Systems. He received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic and MBA from M.I.T.

"We are assembling a strong Advisory Board," said Mr. Werronen. "Jim brings a vast amount of financial acumen to Wild Card Sports. We are proud to have him as a member of our team."

A recent survey by John Zogby Strategies of 1000 fantasy sports gamers in the U.S. and Canada that included players from the 5 leading fantasy sites - CBS, Yahoo, ESPN, Draft Kings and Fan Duel, found that 70% were definitely/very likely to play Wild Card Sports. "With a well-executed marketing campaign," said Zogby, "the game could achieve a realistic market share of 41% to 46% of the estimated 60 million who play fantasy sports."

About Wild Card Sports

Wild Card Sports™ was founded in March 2021 by Hank Werronen and Allen Kay. They worked together to develop, launch and build the Humana Health Plan when Hank was the COO of the venture, now a $50 billion enterprise and ranked #41 on the Fortune 500. Allen is the creator of "If you see something, say something" and member of two Advertising Halls of Fame. Prior to joining Humana, Hank was with IBM in marketing, financial planning and information systems. https://www.wildcardsports.games

About John Zogby Strategies

The world-renowned firm provides a wide range of research and advisory services to clients across the globe. It was founded by pollster, author and trend-spotter John Zogby and his sons Jeremy and Benjamin. https://johnzogbystrategies.com/

