James J. (Jim) Welsh Joins Mazars USA's Pennsylvania Office Practice as Partner

Said Mazars Chairman and CEO, Victor Wahba, "We're pleased to welcome Jim to our team, as we continue to grow our Pennsylvania office and execute on our strategy in that region. I know that his extensive experience in a range of sectors will provide substantial value to our clients. As we continue to expand in the Pennsylvania area, we expect to be adding even more resources in the near future and Jim will be instrumental in this growth."

Jim has over 30 years' experience in public accounting, most recently as the partner-in-charge of the Philadelphia office consumer & industrial products practice of a large national firm. He specializes in the audit of public companies, privately-held businesses and not-for-profit organizations. His clients come from a range of industries, including manufacturing, freight and logistics, professional services, real estate, higher education, and health care.

Jim noted, "Mazars' Pennsylvania office is an exciting place to be right now, and I look forward to helping expand the team here. I plan to leverage my past leadership experience to continue providing exceptional service to Mazars' existing clients, as well as reaching out to build new relationships."

Jim is a CPA in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Saint Joseph's University. He is also an adjunct faculty member in the accounting department of the Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph's University.

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic US geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 20,000 professionals in 86 countries.

At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

