FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James J. Roberds, PharmD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Professional of the Year in the field of pharmacy in acknowledgement of his role as a Pharmacist at Walmart.

Dr. Roberds is a skilled pharmacist who specializes in retail pharmacy, patient relations, medication interactions, and prescription and OTC pharmaceutical. Backed by over twelve years of experience, he has become one of the most preferred pharmacists in Fort Worth, TX.

Named the Most Congenial Senior at the University of Oklahoma, Dr. Roberds earned a Doctorate of Pharmacy. He attended the University of Oklahoma from August 20, 2001 to June 6, 2006.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Roberds joined the oldest and largest pharmacy fraternity, Kappa Psi. This society of professionals seeks honest and reliable men, and further advances their intelligence, while promoting their participation in local communities. A charitable man, he donates to Keller Methodist Church in Keller, TX.

In his spare time, Dr. Roberds enjoys bowling, traveling, and going to church. On selected Sundays, he shares his passion for the trombone with his local parish. He believes that playing the trombone helped guide him towards a successful life. His musical interest began in junior high and has since flourished.

Dr. Roberds dedicates this recognition to his wife, April Roberds, his mom, Vicki Roberds, his dad, Lane Roberds, and his step mom, DeLynn Roberds.

