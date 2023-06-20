James Kaufman appointed as Chief Commercial Officer at Serac Imaging Systems, the developer of Seracam®

LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serac Imaging Systems Limited ("Serac Imaging Systems" or "the Company"), the medical technology company developing Seracam®, a portable hybrid gamma-optical camera for medical imaging, today announces the appointment of James Kaufman as Chief Commercial Officer. James brings almost thirty years' experience in the global healthcare and molecular imaging industry and will be responsible for leading on the commercialisation of Seracam®, reporting to Chief Executive, Mark Rosser.

James (Jim) joins from Jubilant Radiopharma where he served as the Vice President of Global Sales. His main areas of expertise include direct to physician marketing and sales, as well as business development, operations, supply chain and brand team management. He brings extensive knowledge in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, with a specialisation in cardiology, neurology, oncology and general nuclear imaging segments. Prior to his role at Jubilant, Jim served as an Executive Global Product Leader for GE Healthcare, Life Sciences Division, among other leadership roles.

Jim holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio. He received his Nuclear Medicine Technology training at The Ohio State University and is Board Certified in Nuclear Medicine Technology.

About Seracam®

Seracam® is an innovative, compact and highly portable hybrid optical-gamma camera which is in development to bring the benefits of high-resolution molecular imaging to a patient's bedside. This breakthrough technology will enable users to see the uptake of targeted tracers, labelled with minute amounts of radioactivity, to patients in a wide range of settings: an operating room, an intensive care unit, or a physician's office. Currently the benefits of such imaging are largely confined to patients who can attend a hospital's nuclear medicine department where the large, heavy and expensive conventional gamma cameras are sited in a fixed position in a dedicated room.

A further unique feature of Seracam®, is the combination of a gamma image overlaid with a co-aligned optical image of the same region of interest. This adds further information regarding the precise anatomical location of the molecular imaging tracer and could be used to improve understanding of a patient's condition and their optimal treatment path.

Mark Rosser, Chief Executive Officer of Serac Imaging Systems, said:

"We are excited to welcome Jim to the team at such a pivotal point, with clinical testing of Seracam now well underway, and feedback from patients and physicians imminent. With his wealth of experience in nuclear medicine and medical imaging, combined with his business development prowess, Jim will play a significant role in driving Seracam forward through its next stages of development."

Commenting on his appointment, James Kaufman added:

"Serac Imaging Systems' approach, designing a product for unmet diagnostic needs from the ground up using cutting-edge technology, has the potential to be a game changer for patient care. I am excited to work with Mark and his team to bring Seracam's breakthrough molecular imaging technology to new patient populations in diverse locations, thereby extending imaging options, increasing productivity and ultimately patient outcomes."

Photo available on request.

Seracam® is for investigational use only, is not offered for sale, and has not been cleared or approved by the FDA or UK and European regulatory authorities.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Rosser, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)20 8948 0000

[email protected]

Francetta Carr, Communications +44 (0)7711 010 820

[email protected]

Notes to Editors

For further information, please see www.seracimagingsystems.com

Seracam® is a UK and EU registered trademark.

Serac Imaging Systems Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Serac Life Sciences Limited.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106182/Serac_Imaging_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Serac Imaging Systems