WAILUKU, Hawaii, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Krueger is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Attorney at the James Krueger Law Corporation.

Esteemed amongst the legal community, James Krueger Law Corporation practices law as it pertains to Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and automobile accidents.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

A well-established voice in the literary law community, Mr. Krueger has published many works including: Hawaii Motor Vehicle Collision Manual, 1994 rev. (Krueger & Wong, eds. Haw. Inst. CLE); Hawaii Motor Vehicle Collision Manual (Wong ed. Haw. Inst. CLE 1990) "Plaintiff Theories of Liability" [Chapter 3, pp. 3-1 to 3-12]; Hospital Law (Carmi ed. Springer-Verlag 1988) "Overview of American Law of Informed Consent: Physician's Duty to Disclose", First International Congress of Hospital Law, Procedures and Ethics, Tel Aviv, Israel, pp. 101-116; and more. With a prestigious career spanning more than 50 years, Mr. Krueger has had the honor of being appointed as a special counsel to Maui County.

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Krueger earned a Bachelor in Laws and Legislation (LL.B.) Degree at Loyola Law School, Los Angeles and a Bachelor's Degree at UCLA.

To further his professional development, Mr. Krueger has maintained professional memberships with many organizations in his career including: American Bar Association; Million Dollar Advocates Forum; International Academy of Trial Lawyers, Fellow (state co-chair; program,site committees); International Society of Barristers, Fellow; Litigation Counsel of America; Trial Law Institute; President, Hawaii Academy of Plaintiffs' Attorneys (Co-Founder); President, Hawaii Institute for Continuing Legal Education (Bd. Directors); President, Maui County Bar Association; California Trial Lawyers Association; Texas Trial Lawyers Association; NITA Advocates Association, Instructor; and more.

Recognized in his field, Mr. Krueger has been awarded the 12 Men Achievement - International Register of Profiles Honor, the AV Preeminent Rating with Martindale Hubbell, and the Law Firm of the Year in Personal Injury Litigation - Hawaii (US News & World Report). Mr. Krueger has also been honored by the American Society of Legal Advocates 2018-2019 as a Best Attorney in Hawaii (Peer Recognition), Super Lawyers - Lawyer of the Year, and by Best Lawyers in America

For more information, please visit www.maulaw.net.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

