James L. Gallogly Selected as The University of Oklahoma's 14th President

"Jim Gallogly is a world-class, in-demand transformative leader, and we're honored to have him as our new president," said Clayton I. Bennett, chairman of OU's Board of Regents. "Throughout his career, he's been incredibly successful. He is a builder known for having strategic vision, for managing large and complex organizations, and for mentoring and inspiring great teams to achieve results – leadership qualities we value for the future. Jim's skill-set is a perfect match for this unique time in our history."

"I'm here because I love the University of Oklahoma," said President Designate Gallogly. "It's a privilege to be part of the University, and I will work tirelessly with our outstanding students, faculty and administration as we achieve new standards of academic excellence."

Boren, who is among America's longest-serving university presidents, is stepping down after leading OU over the past 23 years. His retirement will come after completing 51 years of public service in the Oklahoma Legislature, as Governor of Oklahoma, U.S. Senator and OU's president. Under Boren's leadership, the University emerged as a "pacesetter university in American public higher education," with 31 major new programs initiated during his tenure. Since 1994, more than $2 billion in construction projects have been completed or are under way on OU's three campuses.

Said President Boren: "I have known Jim Gallogly for many years. He is a person of exceptional ability and has been a committed supporter of the University. He truly loves the University and our students. He and his wife Janet will be worthy leaders of our University family. Molly and I both wish them well and will do all that we can to help them and the University that means so much to all of us."

Bennett added that Gallogly impressed the Board of Regents as a charismatic and inspirational leader. "It's impressive to know that many leaders he's mentored and developed during his career have ascended to become CEOs," Bennett said. "He'll lead from the front, working with teams at every level and teaching in the classroom as he takes on his next major career challenge. While Jim may not come from the academy, we know he'll draw skillfully on OU's world-class faculty, who will be critical in assisting him during this transition."

Bennett said OU's search process was led by a recognized national search firm and a representative search committee composed of 17 faculty, students, staff professionals and community members. David Rainbolt and Dr. Gregg A. Garn, Dean of the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education, served as chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the search. The committee initiated its work on November 13, 2017. It met six times, reviewed a broad pool of applicants and ultimately selected 13 candidates for interviews. After robust debate, the committee presented seven finalists for the Board of Regents to review. The Board of Regents conducted in-depth interviews with all seven candidates who were a mix of traditional and non-traditional candidates, both internal and external to the University. Following this thorough evaluation process, Regents unanimously selected Gallogly to become president.

Gallogly was former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LyondellBasell, a company he joined while it was in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. He and his team guided the company out of bankruptcy in record time and successfully repositioned it as one of the world's largest petrochemical, polymers and refining companies, with 2014 revenues of $45.6 billion and earnings of $4.1 billion (the year preceding his retirement).

In addition to LyondellBasell, Gallogly also served for 29 years in executive roles with ConocoPhillips, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Phillips Petroleum Company, beginning his career in the energy business in Northeast Oklahoma with Phillips in 1980. Prior to that, Gallogly practiced law with a private firm in Denver, Colo.

Gallogly received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1974 and a J.D. degree from the OU College of Law in 1977. Gallogly also completed the Advanced Executive Program at the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill., in 1998.

He is a member of the OU Gallogly College of Engineering Board of Visitors and the University of Colorado Engineering Advisory Council, as well as an executive committee member of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors in Houston, Texas. Healthcare industry experience he's gained through the private sector and his board service to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center will be integral to his work as president with OU's Health Sciences Center.

Gallogly was born in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on September 1, 1952. He is one of 10 children of Tom and Margery Gallogly. He and his wife, Janet, have been married 43 years and have three daughters – Kelly Gray, Kasey DeLuke and Kim Gallogly; as well as four grandchildren – Ella and Vivian Gray and Tony and Benny DeLuke.

