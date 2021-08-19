James L. Gilbert Celebrates 26th Anniversary of Best Lawyers® Acclaim

ARVADA, Colo., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder and senior partner of The Gilbert Law Group®, James L. Gilbert, has been chosen as a listed lawyer for the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, reaching 26 years of Best Lawyers® acclaim.

Since the 1980s, Best Lawyers has relied purely on peer review to develop its annual legal ranking guide, The Best Lawyers in America. Top-rated attorneys participate in the peer review—specifically, they are asked to consider whether they would refer a case to the Best Lawyers candidates in their area and why or why not. Attorneys cannot nominate or review themselves. Per its website, Best Lawyers solely lists the top 6% of private practice attorneys in the published edition of The Best Lawyers in America each year.

For the area of Arvada, Colorado, Attorney Gilbert was listed as follows in The Best Lawyers in America 2022:

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Attorney Gilbert's legal skill is unmatched and has resulted in record-breaking case results. He has helped countless product liability and personal injury plaintiffs recover their full and fair compensation, including those injured by some of the largest companies and corporations in the world. The Association of Trial Lawyers of America (now the American Association for Justice) recognized him with the Citation of Excellence and Diplomat of Trial Advocacy awards. Further, he has been inducted into the International Society of Barristers and the Inner Circle of Advocates, two highly selective, invite-only professional organizations.

The Gilbert Law Group® has recovered over $1 billion for its clients through complex personal injury and product liability litigation. From its office in Arvada, it accepts cases in Denver, throughout the state of Colorado, and from coast to coast. Learn more about The Gilbert Law Group® at thegilbertlawgroup.com or about Best Lawyers at bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE The Gilbert Law Group®