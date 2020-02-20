James Leahy Returns to Mohr Partners as Managing Partner in the San Francisco Bay Area

"I am especially excited to rejoin Mohr Partners and integrate its best-in-class analytical tools into our creative approach to further establish the company as a global industry leader across all platforms," stated Leahy. Robert Shibuya, Chairman & CEO of Mohr Partners, commented, "James Leahy is a proven professional who has helped major corporations restructure and optimize their overall real estate portfolios and we are thrilled to welcome him back to the firm."

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

