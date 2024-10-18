James M. Black II, Esq. Selected as Election Observer for Moldova's Presidential Election and EU Referendum

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James M. Black II, Esq., Corporate & Securities Partner and General Counsel at Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB), has been selected as an election observer for Moldova's presidential election and EU referendum taking place on October 20, 2024. This international election observation mission organized by the International Republican Institute (IRI) highlights both Jim's and FRB's commitment to upholding democratic values.

Moldova's election comes at a pivotal time, with incumbent President Maia Sandu facing 11 challengers, alongside a referendum on European Union membership. The election is set against the backdrop of internal challenges and external pressures from Russia, which opposes Moldova's pro-European trajectory.

IRI, with over 20 years of experience in Moldova, is deploying a distinguished team of observers, led by former U.S. Congressman Peter Roskam and former EU Commissioner Danuta Hübner. This mission will engage with political, electoral, and civil society leaders to ensure the integrity of the election, adhering to international standards for fairness, transparency, and inclusivity.

"It is an honor beyond any expectation to be asked to serve with these distinguished legislators, diplomats, and business leaders," said James Black II. "We will serve a critical role in assisting the people of Moldova as they strive to continue to build on their democratic traditions and values."

In the lead-up to the election, IRI observers will be deployed across Moldova, engaging with political leaders and election officials. They will visit polling locations on election day to assess the voting process and vote count. The mission will release a preliminary assessment after election day, followed by a comprehensive report.

IRI has led over 200 international election observation missions since 1983, contributing to Moldova's democratic progress.

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.

For more information, email FRB's Marketing Director, Abby Winckler, at [email protected].

FRB website: https://frblaw.com/

SOURCE Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP