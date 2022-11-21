James M. "Jimmy" Canzoniero is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BALTIMORE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James M. "Jimmy" Canzoniero is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his excellence in the Printing and Labeling Industry and in acknowledgment of his work with Gamse Lithographing Co., Inc.

Mr. Canzoniero serves as the President and CEO of Gamse Lithographing (Gamse Labels & Packaging) and has served in this field for 14 years . As the company leader, Mr. Canzoniero ensures that labels are tailor-made to the customer's specific needs and expectations.

Gamse offers a full range of printing services with a state-of-the-art pre-press department and print by litho, flexo, and gravure, offering the best possible prices for all types of labels, lids, and sleeves. The company's high-profile list of clients includes Wal-Mart, McCormick, CVS Pharmacy, Crayola, Goya Foods, Minute Maid, and Ford Motor Co., to name a few.

Mr. Canzoniero's history with the Baltimore-based company goes back nearly four decades. His father, Dan Canzoniero, began his career in 1983 at Gamse. In 1986, the elder Canzoniero purchased a portion of Gamse, and later bought the remaining company shares in 1991. In 1995, Jimmy Canzoniero began working part-time at Gamse, sweeping floors and packing boxes.

After graduating in 2002 from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, he continued his higher education at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. He completed a Master of Business Administration in 2008.

Following college, Mr. Canzoniero returned to Baltimore. He began work with his father as a Junior Partner at Gamse, first serving as Vice President of Finance, Information Technology, and Digital Printing. In 2014, he was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and served until his father passed away in 2018. He then took over as President and CEO.

Mr. Canzoniero has continued to successfully propel Gamse forward, incorporating new technologies in the digital printing operations yet staying true to the company's long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction.

