James M. Kondo Joins US-Japan Foundation Board

News provided by

United States-Japan Foundation

20 Oct, 2023, 08:01 ET

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States-Japan Foundation announced that it has added to its board of Trustees James M. Kondo, chairman of the board of International House of Japan, an independent foundation that contributes to building a free, open, and sustainable future.

In his four years at International House, Kondo has expanded the organization's reach and impact, by merging with the think tank Asia Pacific Initiative, establishing the Institute of Geoeconomics, and forging strategic partnerships with Asia Society, Japan Society, India International Center, and other key institutions in the Asia-Pacific region. In the process, the size of the institution has more than doubled in revenue.

Kondo is also a leader in Japan's technology world, acting as senior advisor for OpenAI, having served previously as chairman of Twitter Japan, and as a special advisor to the Japanese government's cabinet office.  

"The Foundation is thrilled to add to our board somebody with James's prominence and experience in both countries, his network, his energy, and his creativity. We are privileged to be able to work with him as we reshape our vision and direction," said board chair Lawrence K. Fish.   

"James's work at International House is an inspiring model for raising the ambition and impact of an organization," said USJF president Jacob M. Schlesinger. "We look forward to tapping into his expertise as our Foundation aims for a similar transformation."  

Kondo is a Fellow in the Foundation's US-Japan Leadership Program, having joined the network in 2005-06.   

"In the last 20 years, the US-Japan Leadership Program -- with its community of fellows -- has become the bedrock of US-Japan relations," Kondo said. "As a proud Fellow of the USJLP, it is a tremendous honor to serve as a Trustee of the US-Japan Foundation. I am inspired by the long-term, future-oriented decisions that the Foundation has made in the past and would like to contribute to helping the Foundation make equally impactful decisions to shape the future."   

Kondo is also a Global Trustee and Co-Chair of the Japan Center at Asia Society, and a Trustee at Keio University, his alma mater. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School, and was a World Fellow at Yale University, and a Visiting Scientist at the Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.  

In addition to his participation in the USJLP, James has been a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, an Asia 21 Fellow of the Asia Society, an Inamori Fellow of the Inamori Foundation, and a Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow of the Robert Bosch Academy.   

Kondo joins on the USJF board: Chairman Fish, Wendy Cutler; Richard E. Dyck, Colleen Hanabusa, Craig M. Mullaney (USJLP '18-'19), Tak Niinami, Richard J. Samuels, Donna Tanoue, and Takeshi Ueshima (USJLP '01-'02).  

For further information, please contact [email protected] 

SOURCE United States-Japan Foundation

Also from this source

US-Japan Foundation Congratulates Fellow, Lt. Gen. Kosinski, on "Order of the Rising Sun" Award

The United States-Japan Foundation congratulates one of our fellows, US Air Force Lt. Gen Leonard Kosinski, on being awarded the Japanese...

USJF congratulates Foundation fellow Arfiya Eri on historic election to Japanese parliament

The United States-Japan Foundation (USJF) congratulates Arfiya Eri, an alumna of the organization's US-Japan Leadership Program (USJLP), on her...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.