James Mackie Joins 24/7 Call-A-Doc to Drive International Growth

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 24/7 Call-A-Doc, the nation's premier telehealth provider of on-demand medical consultations over the phone, email and online video, announced today that it has added internationally-acclaimed cloud computing expert James Mackie as the company's new Head of Information Technology.

Mr. Mackie of Nasstar PLC, who will be based in the company's California facility, will ensure that the company's cloud computing system operates optimally and continues to provide seamless and secure connectivity and productivity.

"James is a cloud computing authority with exceptional abilities and has a demonstrated record of distinction in the industry," stated 24/7 Call-A-Doc's CEO David Woroboff. "His expertise and leadership are highly sought after, and we are pleased that he chose 24/7 Call-A-Doc over a number of other potential companies after concluding that we represented a top model to introduce to the UK." Mr. Mackie will also spearhead various high-profile strategic initiatives, including building up to 1000-user system for physicians and USRNs at a U.S. data center and developing a telemedicine alliance for the UK.

"The importance of cloud computing systems and infrastructure for today's enterprises cannot be underestimated," stated James Mackie. "I am delighted to join David and the 24/7 Call-A-Doc team and look forward to helping us provide ever-increasing quality to our customers and other stakeholders. It is hard to beat a service that has the highest quality at the lowest price."

"In addition to his technical contributions, James will be a tremendous asset to our marketing efforts, as we extend our reach into new markets and use technology and the cloud to close the gap between healthcare providers and patients," commented Dwight Holcomb, 24/7 Call-A-Doc's Board member and past President of the UCLA Anderson Alumni Network Board of Directors. Both Mr. Holcomb and 24/7 Call-A-Doc CEO, David Woroboff, are UCLA Anderson Alumni.

