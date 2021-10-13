James Mahoney Joins Rangam as Chief Operations Officer

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing leader Rangam Consultants announces the appointment of industry professional James Mahoney as its first Chief Operations Officer. Mahoney, a global diversity and inclusion (D&I) leader with proven success in delivering outstanding business results, joins Rangam following ten years at JPMorgan Chase, most recently as Chief Quality Officer for Home Lending Technology.

James Mahoney, Chief Operations Officer, Rangam Consultants

Mahoney has spent the past ten years at JPMorgan Chase, where he served in a variety of roles, including Head of Employee Accessibility, and Head of Diversity & Inclusion for Global Technology, and most recently as Chief Quality Officer for Home Lending Technology. His achievements greatly advanced the global financial institution's D&I initiatives and resulted in significant growth and traction in that area resulting in JPMC becoming a leader in innovative D&I programs.

Beginning with the initiation of a pilot program that successfully placed several people on the autism spectrum in high-value software testing roles, Mahoney leveraged the success of this program to launch JPMorgan Chase's innovative "Autism at Work" program, which attracts candidates with different cognitive styles and places them in career-oriented positions across the enterprise. Today, Autism at Work is recognized as a world leader in this area, with over 240 hires in nine countries.

"James is an acknowledged leader in advancing diversity and inclusion on a global scale and has provided tangible opportunity for a diverse and underserved population while advancing corporate goals at JPMorgan Chase," commented Hetal Parikh, President and Co-founder of Rangam. "When Nish Parikh and I had started building Rangam, we were guided by a dream to touch people's lives in a positive way. That dream quickly became our mission, which is to improve the quality of life for our candidates while providing exceptional service to our corporate clients. James' experience, expertise and wisdom will help Rangam to strengthen and enhance this mission. We are thrilled to add a professional of James' stature to our executive leadership team."

"I'm honored and delighted to be joining the Rangam family as we focus on accelerating our practice model to bring even greater business results to our clients through quality hires while deepening the impact to our candidates," Mahoney said.

Prior to joining JPMC, Mahoney held various leadership positions across the technology and business sectors, including IBM, First Marblehead, KeyBank, MetLife, Fidelity Investments, and Putnam Investments.

"James brings to Rangam a wide range of experience, expertise, and knowledge pertaining to technology and operations," said Nish Parikh, Rangam CEO and Co-founder. "He will help push Rangam over the billion-dollar mark as a company, and he will assist in enhancing our leadership position in the staffing industry."

