James Malcolm Band Releases Debut Album Never Too Late

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The James Malcolm Band proudly announces the release of their debut full-length album, Never Too Late, a collection of eleven deeply human stories set to a modern American soundscape of country heart, grit, and hope.

James Malcolm Band — Authentic American storytelling through country, rock, and heartfelt songwriting. The official logo of the band behind the debut album Never Too Late. Malcolm Philip Flavell, Fort Lauderdale native and lead singer of the James Malcolm Band, blends heart, soul, and real-life storytelling inspired by his roots and the memory of his late father. A songwriter and musician, he crafts music about resilience, hope, and everyday beauty. The band’s debut album, Never Too Late, showcases emotional depth, honest lyrics, and an authentic American sound that connects across generations.

Co-written and performed by lead singer and co-founder Malcolm Flavell, the album captures the emotional breadth of everyday life: from the sun-soaked optimism of "Roll With the Sunshine" to the reflective yearning of "Would You Want to Know" and the powerful message of faith and devotion in "I'll Be the Fire". Each song reveals a different side of the band's storytelling — authentic, melodic, and timeless.

Highlights include the introspective title track "Is It Never Too Late", which questions forgiveness and second chances; "Knock on Marble", a bittersweet reflection on love and success; and "Brother, Are You Out There?", inspired by a true story of family rediscovery and reconciliation. The album closes with "One More Sunrise" — a cinematic anthem about embracing fleeting moments with passion and grace.

"Never Too Late is an album about the impermanence of life," says Malcolm Flavell. "It's about not taking the little things we hold dear for granted. It's about being present with your loved ones, keeping the focus on what matters, and holding your course as you weather the storms and losses in life."

The album's themes are universal — perseverance ("Some Got Up"), unity ("Who We Are"), discovery ("She Knows the Words"), and love rekindled ("Run Right Back to You") — all woven together by the band's signature Americana Country rock style, rich harmonies, and soulful instrumentation.

Never Too Late is available on all major streaming platforms beginning November 26, 2025, with the James Malcolm Band's debut concert scheduled for December 18, 2025, at Savor Cinema, Fort Lauderdale.

About the James Malcolm Band

Co-founded by singer-songwriter Malcolm Flavell and named in tribute to his late father, the James Malcolm Band blends storytelling with soul. Their music speaks to resilience, faith, and the beauty of shared experience, connecting across generations through honesty and heart.

Website: https://jamesmalcolmband.com

