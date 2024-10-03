James Mandolfo Joins Cahill's Washington, D.C. Office as Congressional Investigations and White Collar Counsel

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that James Mandolfo has joined the firm's Congressional Investigations and White Collar Defense & Investigations practices as a counsel in Washington, D.C. James most recently served as Chief Counsel of Investigations and General Counsel for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. He also previously served in multiple roles at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

James' practice will focus on representing public companies, government contractors, financial institutions, and executives in congressional investigations, criminal prosecutions, and other government inquiries and investigations.

James conducted numerous complex investigations for the Committee on Oversight and Accountability (the Committee) beginning in November 2022. There, he led dozens of high-profile depositions and witness interviews that garnered significant press and media attention. Additionally, James drafted and approved Congressional subpoenas, prepared questions for the Committee's public hearings, and briefed Members of the House and Senate Leadership, among other duties. Before serving in the House, he held various roles in the DOJ – as a trial attorney in the Fraud Section, in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) Unit, and as Chief of Staff and Counselor to the Assistant Attorney General, Criminal Division. In the latter role, he provided support in managing DOJ sections, including Fraud, Public Integrity, Money Laundering and Asset Recovery, and Computer Crime and Intellectual Property. He also spent more than a decade as a prosecutor, as an AUSA in the Middle District of Florida and as an Assistant District Attorney for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. He has tried over 20 cases to verdict in state and federal courts, including complex fraud, public corruption, and national security matters.

"Less than a month ago, we brought Edward O'Callaghan to Cahill to lead and expand our Congressional Investigations practice in D.C. Already, he has landed an all-star talent in James who brings to the table an incredible range and depth of experience and a perfectionist's work ethic. Both will prove immensely valuable to our financial, corporate, and executive clients as they face government inquiries," said Herb Washer, Chair of Cahill's Executive Committee.

"James has impressed his peers and colleagues at every step of his career – as prosecutor, Congressional investigator, and in his leadership role in the Criminal Division at Justice – often while working on matters involving global financial institutions or other corporate entities. Having conducted investigations and trials from every angle of the government side, plus his years at the center of Washington, James has the ability to see around corners on behalf of clients. He knows what's coming and he's ready to guide clients safely to the other side," said Edward O'Callaghan, Chair of Cahill's Congressional Investigations practice.

"James has been involved in high-profile terrorism cases, FCPA matters, and anti-money laundering resolutions in jurisdictions around the country," said Anirudh Bansal, Chair of Cahill's White Collar Defense & Investigations practice, himself a former AUSA. "He's lived these investigations and understands how such matters move toward resolution or trial. If it goes to trial, he's been there more often than the vast majority of his peers in the field. He's a powerful addition to Cahill's team."

James is the third lawyer with AUSA experience to join Cahill's litigation practice in the last three months, arriving shortly after Kiersten A. Fletcher and Edward O'Callaghan. Ed also held leading roles at DOJ.

"The opportunity to work with Ed and the broader Cahill litigation team was simply too appealing to pass up," James said. "So many Big Law firms are just collecting 'formers' from public service. Cahill has a clear plan for growth and is successfully executing it, offering me an opportunity to roll up my sleeves and provide excellent service to clients in a market where we expect big demand – not just in Congressional Investigations, but across parallel proceedings originating with DOJ, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other government regulators."

James received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and his B.A. from The Pennsylvania State University. In addition to his prosecutorial roles, he served as a law clerk to the Hon. K. Michael Moore, a U.S. District Judge in Miami, Florida.

About Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919, Cahill is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies and their boards to manage significant corporate transactions, litigation and regulatory matters. Based in New York, Cahill also has offices in London, Washington, D.C., and Delaware.

SOURCE Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP