James Maund Joins KraneShares as Head of Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs, is pleased to announce that ETF-industry expert, James Maund, has joined the firm as Head of Capital Markets.

James has extensive connections within the ETF trading ecosystem, including market makers, brokers, and exchanges. James will consult with financial advisors and institutions on ETF liquidity dynamics as they invest in KraneShares ETFs through the primary and secondary markets, to ensure an optimal trading experience. James is an expert on ETF trading, liquidity, options and equity market structure. He is frequently sought after to speak on these topics at industry events and conferences.

"We are pleased to have James join the team," said Jonathan Krane, Chief Executive Officer of KraneShares. "James' industry experience and technical knowledge is an invaluable resource for our clients as they seek to invest in China's capital markets through KraneShares ETFs."

Previously, James was a Vice President in the Institutional ETF Group / ETF Capital Markets Group at State Street Global Advisors. Prior to State Street, James was an ETF trader at Goldman Sachs & Co. His primary responsibility was as a specialist/market maker for ETFs on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, and later on the American Stock Exchange and in the firm's Index Arbitrage group.

"KraneShares is made up of an experienced team of professionals who are passionate about bringing an exceptional investment experience to our clients," said James. "We have a tremendous opportunity and I look forward to bringing all elements of the ETF liquidity ecosystem together to best serve our investors."

James is an alumnus of Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT and holds FINRA series 7, 63, and 55 licenses.

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to provide innovative, first to market strategies that have been developed based on our strong partnerships and our deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay current on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

Disclaimers

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full & summary prospectus, which may be obtained at KraneShares.com

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. ETF shares are not redeemable with the issuing fund other than in large Creation Unit aggregations. Instead, investors must buy or sell ETF Shares in the secondary market with the assistance of a stockbroker. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and receive less than net asset value when selling. The NAV of the Fund's shares is calculated each day the national securities exchanges are open for trading as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), normally 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (the "NAV Calculation Time"). Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price) not NAV. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined).

The KraneShares ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Fund. (R-KS-SEI)

SOURCE Krane Funds Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://kraneshares.com

