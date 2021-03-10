James McKay of McKayResearch Launches New Blockchain YouTube Channel

LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic research consultant, James McKay, is pleased to announce the launch of a new YouTube channel. The mission of the channel is to provide independent analysis on the latest developments in blockchain and its interplay with the world of investment and Industry 4.0 technology.

The McKayResearch YouTube channel will provide analysis on blockchain and cryptocurrency markets both in terms of the potential for investment and business model transformation James McKay is an independent technology and investment consultant specialising in blockchain and Industry 4.0 technologies

The McKayResesrch channel will provide data, information, and insight across multiple themes in the sphere of blockchain and cryptocurrencies – from their transformative investment performance and relationship with other disruptive technologies, to their potential to bring about business model transformation through new forms of value exchange. (For more information, please visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd2eCt9BwZQnEf5J3PoyUMw)

Commenting on the launch of the channel, principal and founder of McKayResearch, James McKay, states "the turbo-charged nature of bitcoin and the cryptocurrency markets means there is a real need not only for analysis on an investment and macro level, but also for a foundational understanding on the potential of blockchain based-systems to create new value exchange systems through decentralised, consensus-driven governance and tokenisation mechanisms."

The McKayResearch channel will also feature regular guests to share their views on the current and future direction of technological investment trends and invite discussion on how the intersection of these markets has the potential to reorder both financial and human capital for the better. Click here to subscribe.

James McKay is an independent research consultant in the fields of technology and investment with expertise in the design and end-to-end implementation of custom research projects. As principal and founder of McKayResearch, he has 12 years' experience providing strategic research services both to the world's leading market intelligence firms and a portfolio of private clients that include legal consultancies and investment firms. His research instruments and analyses have been widely published by a variety of technology and business publications, including the Financial Times.

Contact:

James McKay

Principal Consultant

McKayResearch

+44(0)78 5421 4830

[email protected]

www.mckayresearch.com

SOURCE McKayResearch