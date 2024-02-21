James Moore Announces the Hiring of Jim Booz as Director of Collegiate Athletics Advisory Services

News provided by

James Moore

21 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Moore & Company is proud to announce the hiring of Jim Booz as Director of Collegiate Athletics Advisory Services on our firm's Collegiate Athletics Services Team.

Jim Booz, newly named Director of Collegiate Athletics Advisory Services at James Moore & Company.
With name, image and likeness (NIL) starting to impact in-house operations, collegiate athletics departments will have to make changes in infrastructure, policies, personnel assignments and more. In his new role at our firm, Jim will provide our clients with strategic advice regarding NIL concerns, eligibility requirements and waivers, as well as other intricate NCAA matters as the collegiate athletics landscape evolves.

"I'm super excited to join James Moore and help the firm grow its collegiate athletics portfolio," Jim said. "The talented team at James Moore & Company provides excellent service to their clients, and I look forward to adding to their existing services to help current and future clients navigate the growing complexities of collegiate athletics."

Jim has nearly 30 years of experience in collegiate athletics programming and management. He joins our firm after serving a variety of roles at the University of Virginia since 2004. Most recently, he was named deputy athletics director; among his many responsibilities in that position was oversight of the athletic department's NIL program. His additional roles at UVA included associate director of athletics for academic affairs and associate athletic director for compliance. Jim was also involved in many institutional and national programs and committees centering around strategic planning, leadership development and peer review during his time at the university.

"We're really excited about Jim and his decades of experience working in collegiate athletics," said James Moore partner Katie Davis, who leads the firm's Collegiate Athletics Services and Higher Education Services teams. "Over the last few years he's navigated drastic changes regarding NIL and knows this area well from the athletics side. Now he's bringing that knowledge to James Moore, which really sets our firm apart and provides a unique resource for our clients as the NIL picture continues to develop."

Jim's gratitude for the years spent at the school is evident as he embarks on this new stage of his career.

"I'd like to take a moment to thank (UVA) athletic director Carla Williams, the student-athletes, the coaches and staff," Jim said. "I've worked with many of them for a long time, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities I've had to serve them all."

Established in 1964, James Moore is a business advisory firm serving multiple industries, including collegiate athletics/higher education, construction, government, healthcare, manufacturing, nonprofit and real estate. The firm specializes in providing consulting, tax, auditing, accounting and controllership, data analytics, human resources, technology and wealth management services nationwide.

CONTACT:           

Katie Davis, CPA, Partner

Collegiate Athletics/Higher Education Services Teams Leader

5931 NW 1st Place

Gainesville, FL 32607

(352) 378-1331

[email protected] 

SOURCE James Moore

