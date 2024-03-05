James Moore Announces the Hiring of Lucia Valenzuela as Chief Innovation Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Moore & Company is proud to announce the hiring of Lucia Valenzuela as Chief Innovation Officer at our firm. In this new role, Lucia will focus on growth, innovation and technology that advance both client and employee experience.

"I am thrilled to join James Moore as the Chief Innovation Officer, where I will have the privilege of spearheading transformative initiatives that will redefine how we leverage technology and innovation in the accounting industry," said Lucia. "We are charting the course where cutting-edge technology and transformative ideas elevate every client experience and redefine excellence."

Lucia comes to James Moore after a decade of forward-thinking leadership in tax law and public accounting. Her work includes the market launch of revolutionary tax software and building a large specialty tax practice at a Top 50 accounting firm. Through these and other efforts, Lucia has developed a reputation for embracing, nurturing and promoting technology and other forms of innovation.

"The impact technology is having on our profession can't be ignored," said James Moore managing partner Suzanne Forbes. "Lucia's experience—combined with her work at a top CPA firm, building a strong tax practice and her experience outside the CPA profession—make her the perfect person to help us navigate new technologies as they emerge."

Established in 1964, James Moore is a business consulting firm with offices in Daytona Beach, DeLand, Gainesville, Ocala and Tallahassee, Florida. The firm specializes in providing tax, auditing, accounting and controllership, data analytics, human resources, technology and wealth management services to clients nationwide.

