James Nicholas Kinney Announces **SustAIning Leadership** in Response to White House AI and Education Push

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- James Nicholas Kinney, certified AI leader, today announced the pre-release of his new book, SustAIning Leadership: Rewriting the Language Model for Leadership, in San Francisco this week .

The timing follows the White House's high-profile announcement on AI in education. As Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said:

"As AI reshapes how people learn, work, and communicate, the Trump Administration is committed to ensuring that Americans are equipped to lead the world in harnessing this technology. Today we announce new steps in fulfilling this mission as we welcome leaders in business, non-profits, and education who are putting America's future first and pledging to provide free AI training and resources to students, teachers, and parents across the country."

In April, President Trump signed an Executive Order establishing the White House Task Force on AI Education, focused on public-private partnerships to bring AI resources to K-12 students and prepare the next generation for an AI-driven workforce.

Kinney's book offers a timely response, warning that while AI literacy is essential, fluency without a foundation in emotional intelligence and mental health risks creating more harm than progress.

"We cannot ignore the paradox," Kinney said. "On one hand, the White House is right to push for AI fluency in schools. On the other, children already live under the weight of algorithmic pressure. To roll out AI education without addressing resilience, empathy, and ethics is to prepare our kids for burnout, not leadership."

In SustAIning Leadership, Kinney outlines a framework for leaders—whether in classrooms or boardrooms—to balance technical mastery with human-centered skills. He argues that just as large language models guide machines, leaders must develop a new language model for leadership that translates between data, technology, and humanity.

Kinney will discuss his perspective further in an upcoming interview with award-winning journalist Jessica Abo, where he will highlight the risks of AI education without emotional safeguards, and preview his book's vision for sustainable AI adoption.

The book will be officially released later this year on November 13th, 2025. Kinney's message is clear: if America wants to lead in AI, it must lead not just in coding, but in caring. To join the waitlist for Kinney's up coming book sign up here https://sustainingleadership.ai/

James Nicholas Kinney is a double certified AI strategist, author and a leading voice at the intersection of AI, leadership, and human potential. Named "the ad industry's therapist" by *Ad Week*, he is double-certified in AI from MIT and Wharton and is a 2026 graduate of Carnegie Mellon's Chief Data and AI officer program.

